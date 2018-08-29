Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Jose R. Cardenas, age 87, went to be in the arms of his Heavenly Father on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.

Jose was born on March 25, 1931 in Weslaco, Texas, the son of Maria (Ramirez) and Serapio Cardenas.

On Aug. 8, 1951 Jose married the love of his life, Mary Helen Ortega, in Sunnyside, Wash.

Jose was employed at Golden Gate Farms for 45 years, where he had multiple job duties which included irrigating drying hops twining and retired as a foreman.

He loved to garden, watch Mariner baseball and Seahawk football, while eating his favorite foods and candies. But, most of all he cherished the time spent with his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary Helen, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Jose was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, Wash. He is survived by his wife Mary Helen Cardenas of Sunnyside, Wash.; children Syl Cardenas Escobar of Grandview, Wash., Sally Halbrook and husband David of Seattle, Wash., Joe Jr. Cardenas and wife Mary of Sunnyside, Wash., Sandy Rodriguez and husband Gilbert of Grandview Wash, David Cardenas and wife Terrie of Grandview, Wash., and Yolanda Sotelo and husband Robert of Sunnyside, Wash. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, plus 2 great-great-grandchildren; two brothers John Cardenas and wife Clara, and Chon Torres all of Sunnyside, Wash.; one sister Paulina Zepeda of Weslaco, Texas.

Jose is preceded in death by his parents, Maria and Serapio Cardenas, two brothers Refugio Cardenas and Donaciano Cardenas, three sisters Eloisa DeLeon, Estolia Soto and Luisa Gonzales.

You will be missed but never forgotten. Thank you for your love, guidance and advice given to all. You will be forever in our hearts.

Viewing and visitation will be on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, Wash. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunnyside, Wash. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, Wash.

Those wishing to sign Jose’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.