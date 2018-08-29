Loren P. McGhan, 18, of Benton City, Wash. died Aug. 23, 2018 in Ritzville, Wash.

He was born May 12, 2000 in Prosser, Wash.

Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Kiona-Benton City High School, 1205 Horne Drive, Benton City, Wash.

Those wishing to sign Loren’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.