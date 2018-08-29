Margarita P. Medrano of Pasco, Wash. died Aug. 29, 2018 in Pasco, Wash. at the age of 88.

She was born Nov. 15, 1929 in Pharr, Texas.

Viewing and visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, from 5 to 7 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, Wash. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, Wash. Burial follow at the Grandview Cemetery.

Those wishing to sign Margarita’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.