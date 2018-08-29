Maria C. Martinez

Maria Carmen Martinez, age 99, walked into the arms of our Heavenly Father on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

She was a respectful, loyal and strong woman. We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Grandma. She had many favorite quotes that will stay with us forever from “Do not give your kids candy or pop, so their teeth won’t rot off” to “Never walk barefoot, so you don’t get a sore throat, or sick.” She was always worried about our health, appetite, and most of all made sure we appreciated life.

Maria always talked about the days when she earned ten cents a day, $5 per week; and she still managed to save money. “You have to learn to save, it does not matter how much money you make, how are you ever going to learn to save?”

Maria always gave the best advice whether asked or not, and funny thing is… she was always right.

She was born Jan. 3, 1919 in Leon Guanajuato, Mexico to Augustine and Maria Alcaraz. In 1933, she married Faustino Martinez, and they started their family. They began traveling from state to state to work in field labor, in order to provide a humble life for their children.

Maria was an excellent cook, sewer, knitter and gardener. She loved her roses and made sure to keep them beautiful. Maria worked for Twin City Foods for 10 years. Maria was a faithful and devoted Catholic. In her younger years, she would have Tio Tino drive her to Pasco for mass.

Grandma never learned to drive, so it was difficult for her to attend mass regularly. Grandma had her faithful prayer sessions at home; daily and nightly until the time of her walk to the lord.

“Grammy, Gracias por su Gran Amor y Cariño. No pasara un dia en que no la recordemos. Sabemos que ahora está con Jesucristo nuestro Señor y la Virgen Maria. Este no es un adios, si no hasta luego. La quiero Mucho Grammy”

Maria is survived by eight children: Jose Martinez (Concepcion), Elvira Trevino, Roberto Martinez (Anita), Janie Salinas (Jesse), Maria Gallegos (David), Antonio Martinez (Angelina), Connie Garcia (Cesar), Augustine Martinez (Eva); 35 grandchildren, 80 great-grandchildren; and 45 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Aaron, three sisters, Maria, Maria de la Luz, Francisca and a son-in-law Reymundo Trevino Sr.

Viewing and visitation will be on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, from noon to 8 p.m. with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, Wash. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, Wash. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, Wash.

Those wishing to sign Maria’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.