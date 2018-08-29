Michael Robert Jessop, 66, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, from a long, hard battle with cancer.

He was born March 14, 1952 to June Marie Swezy and Robert Ira Jessop, both whom have preceded Mike in death.

Mike was the eldest child of five. His surviving siblings are Tim Jessop, Kathy Stark, Rob Allen and Karen Hysell.

He is survived by his children Hollie Jessop, Adam Jessop and Shannon Walker. His grandchildren will miss him dearly.

Mike was a Vietnam veteran. His duties as a field medic were bloody and brutal. He lost many friends, fellow soldiers and perhaps a bit of himself. Mike was honorably discharged and returned to home.

Michael was smart and caring. He had a great sense of humor. Mike had skills that included carpentry, electrician, plumber, roofer and mechanic. The man could do just about anything, a jack-of-all-trades if you will. He was clever like that.

A time of gathering will be honored on Thursday, Aug. 30, at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside Wash. with viewing from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow at 2 p.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, Wash.



