A morning without smoke

Photo by Karen Zackula
Karen Zackula, works in the Daily Sun News front office, was so excited about this non-smoky sunrise that she snapped a photo.
Karen Zackula, works in the Daily Sun News front office, was so excited about this non-smoky sunrise that she snapped a photo.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment