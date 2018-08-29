Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

august 24

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Traffic stop on Euclid Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fourth Street.

Animal problem on Avenue E.

Animal problem on East Second Street.

Harassment on Wilson Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Nicka Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

august 25

Unwanted guest on East Fourth Street.

Assault on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on Lemly at Griffin Road.

Traffic hazard on Interstate 82 Highway West.

Assist agency on North Fourth Street.

Business alarm on East Second Street.

Animal noise on Larson Street.

Drugs on West Wine Country Road.

Welfare check on East Fourth Street.

Injury crash on West Interstate 82 at Milepost 75 West.

Resident dispute on North Fifth Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Stassen Way at King Street.

Fireworks on Vista Drive at Hillcrest Road.

Non-injury crash on Wilson Highway at Grandridge Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Elm Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

Welfare check on East Wine Country Road.

Assist agency on Grandridge Road.

august 26

Driving under the influence on West Wine Country Road.

Noise complaint on Eberle Place.

Suspicious circumstance on Larson Street at Beacon Street.

Residential alarm on North Fourth Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Conestoga Way.

Welfare check on Queen Street.

Noise complaint on West Fifth Street.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 Highway East.

Residential alarm on West Second Street.

Residential alarm on Arteaga Circle.

Assist resident on Andrew Street.

Traffic offense on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Carriage Square.

Suspicious circumstance on Andrea Court.

august 27

Suspicious circumstance on West Wine Country Road at East Stover Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Avenue A.

Business alarm on Division Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Fir Street.

Assist resident on West Wine Country Road.

Lost property on East Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on Birch Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Forsell Road.

Court order violation on Carriage Court.

Traffic hazard on West Second Street at South Euclid Road.

Welfare check on Stassen Way.

Juvenile problem on South Euclid Road.

Assist agency on West Second Street.

Resident matter on East Washington Street.

Sex crime on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Wine Country Road at Stover Road.

august 28

Suspicious circumstance on Princeville Road.

Eluding on Elm Street at East Wine Country Road.

Wanted person on North Fifth Street.

GRANGER POLICE

august 24

Civil matter on Temby Lane.

Welfare check on Third Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Mark Avenue

august 25

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on E Street.

Assist agency on West Interstate 82 at Milepost 58 West.

Unwanted guest on East Second Street.

Animal problem on E Avenue.

Noise complaint on East E Street.

august 26

Noise complaint on East E Street.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Welfare check on Harris Avenue.

august 27

Assist agency on Second Avenue.

Drugs on Mentzer Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Bailey Avenue. Assist resident on Main Street.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue E.

MABTON POLICE

august 27

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue.

Sunnyside fire

august 21

Aid call on Beckner Alley. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital for airlift transport.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call at Tear Road and Yakima Valley Highway. Canceled.

august 22

Aid call on Waneta Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.

Service call for an electrical malfunction on East Lincoln Avenue.

Aid call on North Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue.

Aid call on La Pierre Road, Granger. No transport.

august 23

Motor vehicle crash at SR-22 and SR-223, Granger. Canceled.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. No transport.

Aid call on South 13th Street. Patient transported to a Prosser hospital.

Aid call on Van Belle Road. Patient transported to a Prosser hospital.

Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 82, Milepost 79. Canceled.

Service call on North 14th Street.

Aid call on Cascade Way. No transport.

Aid call on Emerald Road. No transport.

august 24

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Lift assist on Penn Avenue.

Aid call on Penn Avenue. Return to station.

august 25

Aid call on Federal Way. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital for airlift transport.

Aid call on West Grandview Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Picard Place. No transport.

Aid call on Winnier Road. Patient transported to a Toppenish hospital.

Lift assist on South Fourth Street.

august 26

Commercial fire alarm on Otis Avenue. Canceled.

Aid call on Bishop Road. Canceled.

Aid call on South 10th Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Federal Way. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on McClain Drive.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. No transport.

august 27

Motor vehicle crash at Bethany and Factory roads. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on McClain Drive. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Medical alarm activated on East Lincoln Avenue. Accidental trip.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

august 28

Aid call on South Fourth Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

august 24

Traffic offense on Yakima Valley Highway.

Vehicle theft on 13th Street.

Animal problem on Sheller Road.

Assist agency on Bennett Avenue.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Information on Homer Street.

Harassment on Reeves Way.

Traffic offense on Saul Road.

Malicious mischief on Yakima Valley Highway.

Attempt to locate on Van Belle Road.

Assist resident on Cascade Way.

Juvenile problem on West Maple Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on Tacoma Avenue.

Lost property on East Lincoln Avenue.

Animal problem on Bagley Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on South 16th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on Northbank Road.

Assist resident on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on South First Street.

august 25

Assault on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on South Eighth Street.

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on West South Hill Road.

Information on Homer Street.

Hit-and-run crash on East Harrison Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Beckner Alley.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Vehicle theft on Tacoma Avenue.

Non-injury crash on South 16th Street at East Edison Avenue.

Malicious mischief on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on South Sixth Street at East Franklin Avenue.

Civil matter on Cascade Way.

Malicious mischief on Tacoma Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Yakima Valley Highway.

Civil matter on East Ida Belle Street.

Malicious mischief on Stackhouse Street.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway at East Lincoln Avenue.

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Attempt to locate on Yakima Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on East Ida Belle Street.

Warrant service on Bountiful Avenue at Pear Lane.

Traffic offense on Interstate 82 Off-Ramp Eastbound at Exit 67.

Noise complaint on Southwest Crescent Avenue.

Noise complaint on North Fourth Street.

Juvenile problem on West Madison Avenue.

Noise complaint on Southwest Crescent Avenue.

Welfare check on Northwest Crescent Avenue at Terry Street.

Assist resident on East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Assist resident on East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on South Sixth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Welfare check on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Assist resident on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Irving Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South 13th Street.

Driving-under-the-influence on South Third Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Saul Road.

august 26

Runaway juvenile on McClain Drive.

Attempt to locate on Outlook Road.

Assist resident on South Sixth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on North Sixth Street at East Warehouse Avenue.

Welfare check on Cemetery Road .

Malicious mischief on East Edison Avenue.

Disorderly on East Edison Avenue.

Parking problem on South Sixth Street at East Decatur Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South 16th Street.

Livestock incident on Maple Grove Road.

Medical emergency on South 10th Street.

Unsecure premises on South Sixth Street.

Missing person on South 13th Street.

Custodial interview on South 13th Street.

Business alarm on South 11th Street.

Malicious mischief on East Decatur Avenue.

Malicious mischief on East Edison Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Parking problem on South First Street at Spaulding Avenue.

Animal problem on South Fourth Street.

Domestic disturbance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on North 10th Street.

Attempt to locate on Homer Street.

Animal problem on Heffron Street.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Disorderly on Sage Court.

Suspicious circumstance on North Sixth Street at East Warehouse Avenue.

Burglary on Taylor Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Driving under the influence on North Sixth Street.

Assist agency on South Sixth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Residential alarm on North 11th Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

august 27

Suspicious circumstance on South Third Street.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Warrant service on South Sixth Street at East Harrison Avenue.

Residential alarm on North 11th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Singh Lane.

Welfare check on South First Street. Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway at Maple

Public service on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic hazard on South 13th Street at Tracks.

Abandoned vehicle on South 13th Street.

Abandoned vehicle on South Ninth Street.

Fireworks on Reeves Way.

Theft on South Fourth Street.

Public service on South 16th Street.

Welfare check on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Found property on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Ismo Loop.

Abandoned vehicle on South Sixth Street.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Public service on East Edison Avenue.

Non-injury crash on East Edison Avenue.

Found property on East Lincoln Avenue.

Animal problem on Maple Grove Road.

Animal problem on Sunset Place.

Animal problem on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Sheller Road at Kriner Road.

Malicious mischief on East Edison Avenue.

Trespassing on East Decatur Avenue.

Noise complaint on Federal Way.

Traffic hazard on West Grandview Avenue.

Warrant service on Lester Road.

Trespassing on East Decatur Avenue.

Assist agency on Van Belle Road.

Business alarm on North 16th Street.

Welfare check on West Riverside Avenue.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Information on Washington Street.

Warrant service on North Sixth Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing on Doolittle Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

august 28

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Traffic stop on Cascade Way.

Welfare check on Alexander Road.

WAPATO POLICE

august 24

Eluding on West Wapato Road.

Assist agency on Horschel Road at Hoffer Road.

Shots fired on North Harding Avenue.

august 25

Traffic stop on East Seventh Street at South Simcoe Avenue.

Traffic stop on West C Street.

Unknown crash on state Highway 97 at West Wapato Road.

Theft on Donald Road.

Unwanted guest on East Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Seventh Street.

Information on South Frontage Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Third Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Wasco Avenue.

Shots fired on Donald Road.

Noise complaint on North Harding Avenue.

Shots fired on North Harding Avenue.

august 26

Noise complaint on East B Street.

Welfare check on South Ahtanum Avenue.

Assist agency on South Ahtanum Avenue.

Traffic stop on North Satus Avenue.

Traffic stop on North Track Road.

Theft on East Second Street.

Unwanted guest on East Second Street.

Juvenile problem on West Sixth Street.

Vehicle prowl on South Camas Avenue.

Burglary on East B Street.

Domestic disturbance on West Second Street.

Non-injury crash on West First Street.

Theft on Donald Road.

august 28

Suspicious circumstance on North Ahtanum Avenue.

Assist agency on McDonald Road.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

august 24

Livestock incident on Riverfront Road, Mabton.

Suspicious circumstance on South Lester Road, Outlook.

Assault on North Elm Street, Grandview.

Traffic stop on state Highway 97 at Milepost 71, Wapato.

Assist resident on Horschel Road, Wapato.

Eluding on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Assist resident on North Forsell Road, Grandview.

Welfare check on Branch Road at South Wapato Road, Wapato.

Burglary on South Manuel Lane, Zillah.

Residential alarm on Ray Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Branch Road at South Wapato Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on Lateral A Road, Wapato.

Animal problem on Nelson Road, Granger.

Assist agency on Penn Avenue, Sunnyside.

Runaway juvenile on Highland Road, Grandview.

Abandoned vehicle on Chestnut Road, Grandview.

Illegal burning on Lateral C Road, Wapato.

Sex crime on Cherry Lane, Grandview.

Livestock incident on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside,

Shots fired on Stettner Road, Mabton.

Residential alarm on South Euclid Road, Grandview.

Welfare check on Northbank Road, Outlook.

Unwanted guest on Eagle Road, Wapato.

Malicious mischief on Eagle Road, Wapato.

Unwanted guest on Eagle Road, Wapato.

Juvenile problem on Win Acres Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Campbell Road, Wapato.

august 25

Assault on Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.

Domestic disturbance on E Street, Granger.

Traffic stop on West C Street, Wapato.

Unknown crash on state Highway 97 at West Wapato, Road.

Domestic disturbance on Nelson Road, Granger.

Death investigation on Gilbert Road at White Road, Zillah.

Lost property on Yakima Valley Highway at Buena.

Domestic disturbance on North Fourth Street.

Information on Snipes Canal Road, Sunnyside.

Unwanted guest on Yakima Street, Wapato.

Welfare check on Campbell Road, Wapato.

Noise complaint on Evans Road, Wapato.

Theft on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Abuse neglect on Highland Road, Grandview.

Traffic hazard on Lateral A Road at Kays Road, Wapato.

Illegal burning on West Interstate 82 at Milepost 63 West, Outlook.

Traffic offense on Van Belle Road at Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Resident matter on North Granger Road, Zillah.

Noise complaint on Alexander Road, Sunnyside.

Noise complaint on Buena Road, Buena.

Shots fired on Durham Road, Zillah.

Information on Donald Wapato Road at Interstate 82.

Noise complaint on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

august 26

Hit-and-run crash on Midvale Road at Murray Road, Mabton.

Domestic disturbance on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Information on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Noise complaint on Knight Hill Road, Zillah.

Domestic disturbance on Orchardvale Road, Zillah.

Traffic stop on Hoffer Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on Robbins Road, Wapato.

Theft on Roza Drive, Zillah.

Theft on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Shots fired on Reeves Road, Outlook.

Welfare check on North Granger Road, Zillah.

Theft on Gilbert Road, Zillah.

Domestic disturbance on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on North Granger Road, Zillah.

Welfare check on Maple Grove Road, Sunnyside.

Noise complaint on Walnut Lane, Grandview.

Information on Apricot Road, Grandview.

Residential alarm on Buena Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue, Outlook.

august 27

Assault on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Unknown crash on state Highway 22 at Bus Road, Mabton.

Injury crash on Bethany Road at Factory Road, Sunnyside.

Malicious mischief on Pleasant Avenue.

Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway at Outlook.

Livestock incident on Maple Grove Road, Sunnyside.

Resident matter on Orchardvale Road, Zillah.

Wanted person on East Wapato Road, Wapato.

Malicious mischief on Buena Road, Buena.

Welfare check on Price Road, Outlook.

Drugs on Knowles Road, Outlook.

Vehicle theft on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Civil matter Mamachat Lane, Wapato.

Unwanted guest on East Second Street.

Weapon offense on West Wapato Road at Barkes Road, Wapato.

Driving under the influence on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on Fort Road at Lateral B Road, Wapato.

Livestock incident on County Line Road at Robinson Road.

Animal problem on Hoffer Road, Wapato.

Runaway juvenile on Gurley Road, Granger.

Malicious mischief on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

august 28

Eluding on state Highway 97 at Progressive Road, Wapato.

Burglary on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.

Vehicle theft on South Camas Avenue, Wapato,

Unwanted guest on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Drugs on Knowles Road, Outlook.

ZILLAH POLICE

august 24

Abandoned vehicle on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Abandoned vehicle on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Suspicious circumstance on Baker Drive.

Assist agency on West Fifth Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Fifth Street.

Injured child on Railroad Avenue at Seventh Street.

Suicidal person on Rainier Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Merclyn Lane.

august 25

Disorderly on First Avenue.

Assist agency on East First Avenue.

Civil matter on Merclyn Lane.

Domestic disturbance on East First Avenue.

Malicious mischief on First Avenue.

Assist resident on Second Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Second Avenue.

Noise complaint on Chenaur Drive at Pearson Street.

august 26

Assist agency on Washington Avenue at South Chestnut,

Assault on West Second Avenue.

Assist agency on North Date Street.

Drugs on Schooley Road at Roza Drive.

Traffic offense on Third Avenue.

Resident matter on Second Avenue, Zillah.

august 27

Assist resident on First Avenue.