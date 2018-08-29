Street light offer cities can’t refuse

DAILY SUN NEWS EDITORIAL

The Washington Transportation Improvement Board is making an offer that municipalities across the state can’t refuse.

So far, Grandview and Sunnyside have signed up for the TIB’s Relight Washington Program.

But the proposition must have made city council members and mayors wonder if this offer was too good to be true.

The TIB provides the cities grants with which to pay the cost of changing all street lamps to LED lighting. That money is passed on to Pacific Power, which is responsible for the work.

After the LED change over, cities realize a substantial savings in their yearly power usage. That’s $59,000 for Sunnyside and $50,000 for Grandview.

This program makes sense. Makes one wonder why government can’t make this much sense more often.