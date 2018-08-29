Sunnyside man sent to jail following assault in Yakima

Yakima Police have in custody a Sunnyside man accused of domestic violence charges.

Alejandro Ruiz, 24, was arrested after trying to kidnap his girlfriend, court records show.

The two were at a home belonging to someone else when the incident occurred, records show.

A neighbor heard a dispute between a man and woman, and witnessed the man assaulting the woman before trying to take her from the scene against her will, records show.

The woman escaped the man and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers arrived and saw several mailboxes were torn out of the ground in front of the home behind which the female was hiding, records show.

The mailboxes were shoved into a nearby vehicle, and officers used the incident for a hit-and-run report before speaking with the female victim, records show.

The woman told officers she’d been dating the suspect, identified as Ruiz, for two months after knowing him three.

She said Ruiz wasn’t allowed to drive the vehicle in which he fled because it belonged to her mother, records show.

He was intoxicated, and the victim wanted to leave. She got into the vehicle, and Ruiz picked up a rock to threaten her. He insisted she get into the passenger seat, and when she tried to use a stun gun on him, he arrested it from her before shocking her with the stun gun.

The pair struggled as he forced himself into the vehicle, records show.

After further struggling, she escaped the vehicle and Ruiz drove away.

While an officer was speaking with the victim, Ruiz was allegedly involved in another hit-and-run before he abandoned the vehicle, records show.

This past Monday, Ruiz was in Yakima County Superior Court to face charges of second-degree domestic violence assault and first-degree domestic violence robbery. He will be arraigned Sept. 10.