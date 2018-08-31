Abeyta named Alumnus of the Year

Attorney Terry Abeyta was recently named Yakima Valley College Alumnus of the Year.

He owns offices in Sunnyside and Yakima.

Born and raised in Yakima, Abeyta attended YVC from 1969-1971 where he what he believes were some of the best teachers of his education.



He benefitted from teachers like Delma Thayer, Inga Wiehl and Mary Lou Schmidt in English; Gordon Howard, Jim Newbill and Bill Scofield in history; Paul Anderson in political science; Robert McCutcheon in philosophy; Millie Stenehjem in speech; and the late Herb Blissard in journalism.

He graduated at the top of his class with a 3.98 GPA (one A- in PE) and a member of Phi Theta Kappa.

Abeyta said the great start he got at YVC prepared him well for transferring to Whitman College in Walla Walla, where he graduated at the top of his class with a 4.0 GPA, summa cum laude, member of Phi Beta Kappa, and honors in political science.

He attended the University of Washington Law School graduating in 1976 in the top 15 percent of his class and winner of the moot court competition.

Abeyta worked his way through college and law school as a reporter.



After law school, he worked for two years for a law firm in the Seattle area, where he was drawn to litigation.

Abeyta moved back to his hometown in 1978 to practice law and raise a family. He practiced with a firm before going into solo practice in 1981. He hired Rod Nelson a year. They recently celebrated 36 years of practice together. Terry has limited his practice to personal injury cases since 1985.



Although practicing in one of the most conservative areas in the state, Terry has earned a reputation as one of best personal injury lawyers in Washington.