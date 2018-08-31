Back to school in style

One lucky Harrison Middle School student was surprised Wednesday morning when a fire truck showed up at her house.

The Sunnyside Fire Department was Aliyshia Aguirre’s ride to school.

The Harrison Middle School student was entered into a random giveaway sponsored by the department, the city and the professional and volunteer firefighter unions, Firefighter Zach Heeren said.

“The goal was to create something memorable,” he said.

The giveaway was part of the city’s National Night Out celebration at the beginning of the month.

Parents were encouraged to take a photo of their child with a uniformed firefighter and post it on the Sunnyside Professional Firefighter union page.

Working with Aguirre’s mother, the firefighters arranged for the youngster’s pick-up on the first day of school.

Heeren said Aguirre was able to get a look inside the city’s ladder truck and ride shotgun to school.

Once the truck approached campus, the lights and sirens were activated. The truck pulled into the bus lane, and Heeren assisted Aguirre out.

Wearing a stunned look, she said she said she was surprised when she saw the truck outside her home.

“I didn’t think I would win,” Aguirre said.

Chief Kenny Anderson said the giveaway may become a tradition, crediting Heeren for the idea.