Back to School in Sunnyside

Running the gauntlet of community members welcoming them back to school at Chief Kamiakin Elementary School are (front to back) Gianni Ramirez, Emmanuel Ramirez and their mother Yuliana Sabedra. At right, Harrison Middle School Principal Robert Bowman greets a student as she arrives on the first day Wednesday.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment