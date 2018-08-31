Denton ‘Denny’ Morrow

Denton “Denny” Lee Morrow, 77, passed away Aug. 28, 2018 in Kennewick, Wash.

He was born Oct. 6, 1940 in Toppenish, Wash. to Miller and Esther Morrow, and was a lifelong Sunnyside resident.

Denny graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1960 and became a successful businessman. He owned several dealerships, including a Yamaha dealership in Sunnyside, an Oldsmobile and Pontiac dealership in Grandview, and a Ford dealership in Sunnyside. He was a member of the Sunnyside Chamber of Commerce in the 1970s, having been a businessman for more than 30 years.

His passion was riding his motorcycle.

Denny’s grandson Jeff Morrow was the light of his life. The two had a special bond.

Denny was married twice. He and first wife, Wanett (Johnson) had two children together, Jeff Morrow and Cindy (Morrow) Knowles. With his second wife, Lashell (Boone), Denny had two more children, Misty Morrow and Josh Morrow.

He is survived by sons Jeff and Josh; daughters Cindy and Misty; sister Patty (Ron) Dirksen; step-son Dylon Boone; five brothers — Jim (Coline) Morrow, Tom (Terry) Morrow, Mike (Cheri) Morrow, Sam Morrow and Barry (Toni) Morrow; seven grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dick.

A celebration of life will take place Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Columbia Point Marina Park in Richland, Wash. with a potluck meal.

No other service will take place per Denny’s request.