Family fun set for Sept. 15

As of Friday, August 31, 2018
A barbecue, family activities and musical entertainment are planned Saturday, Sept. 15.
Sunnyside Assisted Living, 907 Ida Belle St., is planning the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. outing.
The public is invited to attend.
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment