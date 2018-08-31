Flowers up for grabs

With summer waning, the City of Sunnyside is ready to surrender the flower baskets that have graced the streets for the past few months.
The flower baskets will be taken down beginning 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6.
They will be set upon the sidewalks, ready for anyone wanting to give them a new home.
There is no cost to enjoy the brightly colored baskets, provided to the city by Sun West Growers 509 and cared for by the Public Works staff.
