Leo George Thompson, Jr. was born on May 4, 1929, in Los Angeles, Calif, and passed away Aug. 26, 2018 at the age of 89 in Sunnyside, Wash.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Joyce, who passed away in 2016 and his parents, Yvonne Hopper and Leo George Thompson, Sr.

Leo served in the Navy for 4 and a half years, and then went to work for the Tri-City Herald Newspaper as a District Manager. He retired from the Herald after 20 years.

Leo then started his next journey as a greeter for Walmart, where for 15 years he never met a stranger, was friendly to all and loved by many; he always had a warm greeting and a quick joke.

He also enjoyed being a member in the loyal order of the Moose, as well as a member of the VFW.

Memorial services will be Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside, Wash. at 1 p.m. A reception will gather after the Memorial - please bring a dish to share with friends and family.

