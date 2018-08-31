Nearly all prep football local this weekend

Except for Zillah, all Lower Valley prep football teams will play in the area this weekend. Sunnyside Christian kicked off the season at Granger last night against Colton, after Daily Sun News press time.

The big game tonight and for the weekend will be Prosser at Sunnyside at 7 p.m. Sunnyside has come on in the 4A ranks while Prosser has fallen off a little at the 2A level. This rivalry, as old as the Valley, should have in-your-face hard-hitting action.

Another match-up to watch is Zillah at a neutral site in Seattle against Evergreen High School at 5 p.m. Evergreen has about twice the enrollment of Zillah, but the Leopards are a proven 1A power that figures to dominate the South Central Conference West.

Evergreen Athletic Director Emily Zimmerman said Evergreen has struggled the past three years but has the best group of athletes its had in a while. She said her coaches are looking forward to the game as a way to measure their team’s progress.

Mabton and Granger will renew their rivalry at Granger, even though the Vikings traveled last year. Both teams are a question. They struggle with turnout. Granger romped by more than 40 points last year. They will kick off at 7 p.m.

There should be another hard-hitting contest when Kiona-Benton visits Grandview for a 7 p.m. game. The Bears were an up-and-coming 1A school last year that would relish knocking off a 2A contingent. And they’d like to get at Grandview for luring away their former head coach, Darren Mezger.

Most other sports will start slowly. Prosser, East Valley and Grandview will gather in Grandview at 9 a.m. tomorrow for a volleyball jamboree. Girls soccer at noon on Saturday will find Grandview at Emerald Ridge. Sunnyside Christian volleyball will launch at Toppenish on Tuesday.

Only the Sunnyside cross country teams will see action this weekend. They will run at the prestigious Ultimate Race Nike Invitational that brings teams from all over to Tillamook, Ore.