Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

AUGUST 28

Non-injury crash on Fir Street at East Second Street.

Solicitor on East Wine Country Road.

Assist agency on West Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on East Fourth Street.

Animal problem on Ash Street.

Burglary on Stover Road.

Vehicle prowl on Velma Avenue.

Vehicle prowl on West Wine Country Road.

Warrant service on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Nicka Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Stover Road.

AUGUST 29

Trespassing on West Bonnieview Road.

Vehicle prowl on Arikara Drive.

Trespassing on Nicka Road.

Abandoned vehicle on West Wine Country Road at Wilson Highway.

Welfare check on West Fifth Street.

Disorderly on West Wine Country Road.

Business alarm on East Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on East Wine Country Road.

Suicidal person on Karen Lane.

Assist agency on Bethany Road at Woodworth Road.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road at Higgins Road.

Business alarm on West Wine Country Road.

Domestic disturbance on Pleasant Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South Euclid Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Fir Street.

Parking problem on West Fifth Street at Stassen Way.

Animal problem on Butternut Road.

AUGUST 30

Assist agency on Quail Lane.

Residential alarm on Arikara Drive.

MABTON POLICE

AUGUST 28

Illegal burning on Pine Street.

Domestic disturbance on Washington Street.

Business alarm on B Street.

AUGUST 29

Traffic stop on Washington Street.

Civil matter on B Street.

SUNNYSIDE ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

August 22

Jorge Cuevas-Morfin, DOB 08/13/84, possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

august 23

Abran G. Garza, DOB 12/01/69, Sunnyside court commitment.

Benjamin Mujica, DOB 06/25/83, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Marco A. Cervantes-Rios, DOB 06/18/91, driving without a valid operator’s license.

august 24

David L. Vargas, DOB 11/11/98, driving under the influence.

Jaime Herrera, DOB 12/17/94, Grandview court commitment.

august 25

Benjamin Arreguin-Vargas, DOB 03/31/87, disorderly conduct.

Enrique Barajas-Reyna, DOB 08/29/88, defying order to leave premises and disorderly conduct.

Pedro Onate-Martinez, DOB 04/09/82, Sunnyside court commitment.

Male juvenile, DOB 06/17/05, taking a motor vehicle without permission second degree.

Jose G. Martinez-Alvarez, DOB 12/20/96, three counts criminal street gang tagging and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Orlando Patina Jr., DOB 01/16/90, third-degree driving while license suspended, first-degree negligent driving and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

august 26

Lidia Hernandez-Zamora, DOB 01/07/81, allowing an unauthorized person to drive.

Rosalinda B. Flores, DOB 12/19/98, disorderly conduct, minor in possession and/or consumption and knowingly making a false statement.

David L. Vargas, DOB 11/11/98, reckless endangerment and minor driving under the influence.

Juan Zuniga, DOB 10/14/91, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Male juvenile, Dob 07/14/03, reckless driving.

Hayley S. Russell, Dob 12/12/95, second-degree driving while license suspended and third-degree theft.

august 27

Mary R. Cook, DOB 06/09/63, other agency hold.

Guadalupe M. Mejia, DOB 12/15/56, third-degree assault.

Guadalupe R. Gonzalez, DOB 02/11/57, second-degree reckless burning.

Antonio N. Toscano Cisneros, DOB 09/30/90, obstructing a law enforcement officer, third-degree driving while license suspended, driving under the influence and disorderly conduct.

Sunnyside fire

august 21

Aid call on Beckner Alley. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital for airlift transport.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call at Tear Road and Yakima Valley Highway. Canceled.

august 22

Aid call on Waneta Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.

Service call for an electrical malfunction on East Lincoln Avenue.

Aid call on North Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue.

Aid call on La Pierre Road, Granger. No transport.

august 23

Motor vehicle crash at SR-22 and SR-223, Granger. Canceled.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. No transport.

Aid call on South 13th Street. Patient transported to a Prosser hospital.

Aid call on Van Belle Road. Patient transported to a Prosser hospital.

Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 82, Milepost 79. Canceled.

Service call on North 14th Street.

Aid call on Cascade Way. No transport.

Aid call on Emerald Road. No transport.

august 24

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Lift assist on Penn Avenue.

Aid call on Penn Avenue. Return to station.

august 25

Aid call on Federal Way. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital for airlift transport.

Aid call on West Grandview Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Picard Place. No transport.

Aid call on Winnier Road. Patient transported to a Toppenish hospital.

Lift assist on South Fourth Street.

august 26

Commercial fire alarm on Otis Avenue. Canceled.

Aid call on Bishop Road. Canceled.

Aid call on South 10th Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Federal Way. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on McClain Drive.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. No transport.

august 27

Motor vehicle crash at Bethany and Factory roads. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on McClain Drive. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Medical alarm activated on East Lincoln Avenue. Accidental trip.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

august 28

Aid call on South Fourth Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

AUGUST 28

Traffic hazard on Northwest Crescent Avenue at Ridgeway.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on South Sixth Street.

Traffic hazard on North Ninth Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Public service on North 16th Street.

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on North 14th Street.

Public service on East Lincoln Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Civil matter on Homer Street.

Trespassing on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on 16th Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Theft on Cemetery Road.

Residential alarm on North Avenue.

Assist agency on Sunnyside Mabton Road.

Welfare check on Cemetery Road.

Assist resident on Cascade Way.

Juvenile problem on West South Hill Road.

Malicious mischief on East Edison Avenue.

Harassment on Bagley Drive.

Information on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Wanted person on North Sixth Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Burglary on East Edison Avenue.

Resident dispute on Taylor Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Riverside Terrace.

Assist resident on Bagley Drive.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Traffic stop on North Sixth Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Noise complaint on West Maple Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing on South Eighth Street.

Disorderly on South Sixth Street.

AUGUST 29

Suspicious circumstance on North Fourth Street.

Trespassing on South 16th Street.

Unsecure premises on South 16th Street.

Domestic disturbance on South Ninth Street.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Animal problem on South 16th Street.

Traffic stop on South 13th Street at East Edison Avenue.

Theft on South 13th Street.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Northwest Crescent Avenue.

Malicious mischief on East Edison Avenue.

Prisoner transport on West Wine Country Road to Grandview Municipal Court.

Assault on South Ninth Street.

Information on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on Bagley Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on North Fourth Street at Walnut Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Information on Van Belle Road.

Prisoner transport on West Okanogan Avenue to Benton County Jail.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Information on Doolittle Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Parkland Drive.

Animal problem on South 13th Street.

Trespassing on North Fourth Street.

Theft on South 11th Street.

Warrant service on South 10th Street.

Assist resident on Cascade Way.

Animal bite on South 15th Street.

Trespassing on Cascade Way.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Theft on North 16th Street.

Trespassing on Maple Grove Road.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Injury crash on West South Hill Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist resident on Cascade Way.

Assist agency on West South Hill Road.

Parking problem on South 13th Street at South Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South 10th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Tacoma Avenue.

Welfare check on East Yakima Valley Highway.

AUGUST 30

Suspicious circumstance on South 16th Street.

Domestic disturbance on South Ninth Street.

Death investigation on West Maple Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Quail Lane.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

AUGUST 28

Injury crash on West Sunnyside Road at Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Belma Road, Grandview.

Assist resident on South Wapato Avenue, Wapato.

Vehicle theft on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on Burke Road, Wapato.

Injury crash on Van Belle Road at Lowry Road, Outlook.

Resident dispute on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Noise complaint on Wendell Phillips Road.

Recovered stolen property on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Injury crash on South Wapato Road at Fort Road, Wapato.

AUGUST 29

Information on Wildwood Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on North Street, Wapato.

Traffic stop on state Highway 97 at Milepost 72, Wapato.

Residential alarm on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Driving under the influence on Donald Road, Wapato.

Missing person on Highland Drive.

Unknown crash on Bethany Road at Woodworth Road, Grandview.

Unwanted guest on Donald Road, Wapato.

Theft on Lateral A Road, Wapato.

Traffic hazard on Liberty Road, Granger.

Recovered stolen property on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Assault on East Second Street, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on West South Hill Road, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on Skone Way, Wapato.

Welfare check on Ridge Road, Mabton.

Welfare check on state Highway 241, Mabton.

Assist resident on Washington Street, Mabton.

Animal problem on Cherry Lane, Grandview.

Shots fired on East Wapato Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on Lester Road, Sunnyside.

Theft on Vista Ridge Road, Wapato.

august 30

Eluding on Branch Road at Ashue Road, Wapato.

Malicious mischief on South Wapato Road, Wapato.

ZILLAH POLICE

august 28

Domestic disturbance on Third Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Third Avenue.

august 29

Disorderly on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Suspicious circumstance on Nathaniel Lane.

Hit-and-run crash on Second Avenue.

Civil matter on Alteejen Road.

august 30

Assist agency on Washington Avenue.