Resources expand internet availability to rural communities

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue this week unveiled a new web page featuring information about the importance of rural e-Connectivity and the ways the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing to help deploy high-speed broadband infrastructure in rural America.

“Rural high-speed broadband e-Connectivity is as important for economic development as rail, roads, bridges and airports — and as vital as the buildouts of rural telephone networks were decades ago,” Perdue said. “USDA is committed to being a strong partner with rural leaders in deploying this essential infrastructure.”

Reliable and affordable high-speed internet e-Connectivity acts as a catalyst for rural prosperity by enabling efficient, modern communications between rural American households, farms, ranches, businesses, schools and health care centers.

The Federal Communi­cations Commission said 80 percent of the 24 million Americans who lack broadband access live in rural areas and on tribal lands, though.

USDA plays an important role in helping rural communities bridge this infrastructure gap through program investment, strategic partnerships and best practice implementation by investing in rural telecommunications infrastructure.

The new web site will provide direct access to information on decades-long programs that offer more than $700 million per year for modern broadband e-Connectivity in rural communities. In the coming months, USDA will almost double these longstanding programs with an additional $600 million to expand rural broadband infrastructure in unserved rural areas and tribal lands.

As the agency works to set up the new pilot program, it is urging people to share thoughts and needs of Americans living and doing business in rural communities.

The new web site includes a feedback form for the general public and interested stakeholders to provide input on the design and requirements of the new pilot program.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community services such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.

For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.