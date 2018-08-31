Sheriff’s office hiring deputies

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is hiring Entry Level and Lateral Deputy Sheriff’s and Law Enforcement Dispatchers.

Prospective applicants will need to successfully pass a thorough background check, polygraph test and psychological exam.

The starting salary for Entry Level Deputy is $4,445 per month. The starting salary for Lateral Deputy (step 2) is $4,769 per month. The starting salary for a Law Enforcement Dispatcher is $3,406 per month.

To view agency requirements and start the application process go to www.publicsafetytesting.com.

Applicants will be able to fill out an initial testing date, time and location that is most convenient.

The next testing date for Yakima is scheduled on Sept. 9.

Apply immediately or call directly at 1-866-HIRE-911.