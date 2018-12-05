Granger girls defeat Toppenish

— In a non-league match-up between the 1A Spartans girls basketball team and the 2A Toppenish Wildcats, Granger came out on top, 56-44.

Leading the charge was senior Naya Roettger with 21 points. Teammate Jayleen Vasquez tallied 12 and Delilah Schneider posted 12.

The Wildcats leader was Riajo Schwartz with 13 points.

The Spartans got an early 22-8 lead, adding 7 points in the second quarter. Toppenish was able to score 10.

Granger had a 29-18 lead over the visitors at halftime.

In the third stanza, the Spartans kept the momentum going with a 16-11 scoring run. They capped it off with an 11-15 final stanza stance.

Granger returns to the hardwood at home Friday against Mabton.