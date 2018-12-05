Granger girls start season with win

The Granger Spartans boys and girls basketball teams were in Connell for non-league games last Tuesday night.

The boys suffered a 51-66 loss to the Eagles, while the Lady Spartans won, 42-38.

The Lady Spartans lost their Friday and Saturday games 45-52 against Warden and 32-51 against Chelan.

Trennan Slade led the Granger boys in scoring 18 points last Tuesday.

The leading scorer for the girls was Jayleen Vasquez with 17 points. She had a 3-point basket and was 6-for-10 from the free throw line.

Also scoring double digits for the Lady Spartans was Naya Roettger with 14 points, three points from beyond the 3-point arc and 5-of-9 shots making it from the charity stripe.

Further stats for the Spartans boys were not available.

For the Connell girls, Madison Smith was the leading scorer and the only person to score in double figures with 13 points.

Roettger and Lily Stewart were the leading scorers for Granger with 16 points apiece Friday, and Vasquez led the Lady Spartans with just 9 points on Saturday.

Boys coach David Morse did not phone in statistics from the games against Warden and Chelan.

They lost 66-75 to Warden and 65-89 to Chelan.

The Spartans next host Mabton on Dec. 7.