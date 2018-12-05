Greyhounds girls nearly upset by Ellensburg

— What started as a loosely contested game for the Greyhounds’ girls basketball team nearly ended in an upset.

Host Grandview ended Tuesday’s Central Washington Athletic Conference contest against Ellensburg with a 49-47 win.

The Greyhounds led the game 17-8 at the end of the first period, but the Bulldogs picked up the pace in the second to outscore the home team 14-9.

Grandview held a 26-22 halftime lead.

In the third stanza, Ellensburg outscored its host 14-12 to narrow the scoring margin to just 2 points.

The Bulldogs kept the momentum with an 11-9 fourth quarter showing, but the Greyhounds were able to hold onto the 2-point lead for a victory.

Grandview is 2-0, 3-0 but sits at No. 3 in the conference so far.

The leading scorer was Michelle Ruiz with 25 points. She was 2-for-9 from 3-point range and 5-for-7 from the charity stripe.

Ellensburg’s leader was Kaelynn Smith with 11.

Karina Fajardo of the Greyhounds collected 11 of the team’s 35 rebounds.

Teammate Andrea Laurean was 3-for-7 from the free throw line.

The Bulldogs combined for a total of 26 boards.