Credit: Harrison Middle School
Harrison Middle School November Students of the Month are, front row, left to right: Caden Condie, Arrianna Sanchez, Jailene Medina, Maria Barrios, Yarime Quiroz, Angel Gonzalez, and Yurixi Cruz; second row: Alejandra Rebolledo, Destiny Jackson, Aidan Suares, Brianna Garza, Elija Esqueda, Nayeli Lopez and Elizabeth Kannely; third row: Briseida Godinez, Jessica Robolledo, Jansyn Carrizales, Kori Hazzard, Brianna Vergara, Rilee Murray and Izaih Rodriguez; back row: Kaiden Frank, Anjel Claustro, Jaime Soto, Calvin Ramirez, Brandol Rebolledo and Josh Rodriguez. Not pictured Nathaniel Avalos, Cesar Ayala, Sami Jo Mendoza and Vanessa Tapia.
Harrison Middle School November Students of the Month
