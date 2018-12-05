‘Hounds undermined by Ellensburg

— The Greyhounds boys team continues to struggle as it dropped to 0-2, 0-3 Tuesday night with a 43-74 loss to visiting Ellensburg.

Grandview struggled to find the basket. The leading scorer for the team was junior Nate Garza with 8 points.

The high scorer was Hunter Gibson of the Bulldogs. He tallied 17 points. Teammate Davis Spencer added another 15 to the final score.

The Bulldogs had a 19-7 lead at the end of the first period, outscored the Greyhounds 11-4 in the second, and kept the ball rolling with a 19-10, 25-22 third and fourth quarter showing.

Grandview travels to Quincy on Friday.