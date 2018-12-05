Keglers keep rolling

— The Sunnyside High School bowling team traveled to Wenatchee and lost a tightly contested match, 1,967-1,221.

On Thursday, the Grizzlies hosted Eisenhower and lost 1,972-1,402.

The Panthers last Tuesday won the first game 818-523, the second 863-516, Baker No. 1 161-100 and Baker No. 2 125-82.

Two of the Wenatchee bowlers rolled higher than a 400 series. Jessica Holbrook had the high series 425 (233-192), and Kylah Hankins rolled a 403 series (168-235).

Each of the other six Panthers bowled one game apiece.

Mina Gatica had the high series for the Grizzlies. She rolled a 260 series (124-136).

Kim Arteaga of Sunnyside had the second-best series among her teammates, 205.

Sam Clampitt rolled a 196 series; Nathalia Jimenez had a 193; and Esther Mateo rolled a 185.

Against the Cadets, Bailey Hazzard joined her Sunnyside teammates and had a 311 (146-165) series.

But, Eisenhower had three keglers with better than a 300 series. The best series was a 395 (191-204) by Sam Hugill.

Teammate Lexy Santiago rolled a 369 and Sydney Turner had a two-game series 325.

The Cadets outpinned the Grizzlies 805-611 in the first 10 frames, 828-609 in the second, 183-97 in Baker No. 1 and 156-84 in Baker No. 2.

Arteaga rolled a 285; Clampitt had a 219 series; Gatica rolled 218; and Jimenez had a 187 series.