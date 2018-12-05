Keglers keep rolling

WENATCHEE — The Sunnyside High School bowling team traveled to Wenatchee and lost a tightly contested match, 1,967-1,221.
On Thursday, the Grizzlies hosted Eisenhower and lost 1,972-1,402.
The Panthers last Tuesday won the first game 818-523, the second 863-516, Baker No. 1 161-100 and Baker No. 2 125-82.
Two of the Wenatchee bowlers rolled higher than a 400 series. Jessica Holbrook had the high series 425 (233-192), and Kylah Hankins rolled a 403 series (168-235).
Each of the other six Panthers bowled one game apiece.
Mina Gatica had the high series for the Grizzlies. She rolled a 260 series (124-136).
Kim Arteaga of Sunnyside had the second-best series among her teammates, 205.
Sam Clampitt rolled a 196 series; Nathalia Jimenez had a 193; and Esther Mateo rolled a 185.
Against the Cadets, Bailey Hazzard joined her Sunnyside teammates and had a 311 (146-165) series.
But, Eisenhower had three keglers with better than a 300 series. The best series was a 395 (191-204) by Sam Hugill.
Teammate Lexy Santiago rolled a 369 and Sydney Turner had a two-game series 325.
The Cadets outpinned the Grizzlies 805-611 in the first 10 frames, 828-609 in the second, 183-97 in Baker No. 1 and 156-84 in Baker No. 2.
Arteaga rolled a 285; Clampitt had a 219 series; Gatica rolled 218; and Jimenez had a 187 series.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment