Lady Griz turn up defensive fire on Blue Devils

— Following a tight first half in their season home opener girls varsity basketball game, Sunnyside’s coaching staff made all the right moves to combat Walla Walla’s interior offensive scoring as the Lady Griz defeated the Blue Devils 66-32 Thursday night.

“We saw the tale of two halves tonight,” SHS Head Coach Rick Puente said. “They were kind of beating us up on the inside during the first half and we made some changes. We were battling right with them but we were just giving up too many buckets in the paint.”

A veteran team is expected to make in game adjustments and the Lady Griz came out of the intermission strong and executed a revised game plan. Leading 29-26 to start the third quarter, SHS demonstrated how talented they were on both the offensive and defensive end of the court.

“We knocked down some shots and that allowed us to get into our press,” Puente stated. “We wanted to make them take time off the clock to bring the ball up or create some turnovers for us and get the ball back into our hands.”

Sunnyside came out in the second half and enforced their defensive first philosophy as they created offensive opportunities and extinguished the Blue Devils spirit. The Lady Griz held the youthful visitors to a total of 10 second half points.

“I think we just had a rough start because it was our first game and game day jitters. We got back into our defensive rhythm in the second half,” SHS Junior Kameran Rodriguez said.

SHS Senior Ashlee Maldonado led all scorers with 17 points, Chastitee Garza contributed 14 and Carla Cardenas added 13. The Lady Griz outscored the Blue Devils by 17 in the final 16-minutes.

“We weren’t knocking down some easy shots that we should have in the first half and allowing us to set up our defense,” Puente said. “These girls really like to get after it in a full court.”