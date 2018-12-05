Lady ‘Hounds open season with win

— The Lady Greyhounds had a rough showing at last Monday’s jamboree, Coach Glenn Braman said.

But the team opened its season strong with a 56-49 non-league victory over Pullman on Thursday night.

Following the jamboree, Braman said, “We showed that we have a lot of room for improvement in many areas, and ultimately, that is what a jamboree is for.”

The field goal percentage against Wapato and Sunnyside was 24 percent from inside. The team was 1-for-6 from beyond the 3-point arc.

“A lot of this was poor shot selection, and not running our offense,” Braman said.

From the free throw line, the Lady ‘Hounds 19-for-35, which is an important part of the game, he said.

“Many games are won and lost on the free throw line,” Braman said.

There were 26 turnovers, as well as 23 offensive rebound opportunities that were lost.

“Our energy was sporadic,” Braman said.

The girls came through on Thursday night, however.

Grandview outscored Pullman 19-7 in the first quarter, 17-10 in the second stanza and kept the momentum going in the third with a 12-10 scoring run.

“We were up by 21 going into the fourth quarter, and Pullman outscored us by 14,” Braman noted, referring to the 22-8 visitors run in the final stanza.

“We need to work on finishing out games, but overall, it was a huge improvement from how we played in the jamboree,” the coach said.

Michelle Ruiz was the leading scorer for the Greyhounds with 16 points; and Karina Fajardo also scored in double digits with 13 points.

Fajardo also had 12 boards and Ruiz collected 7 steals.

The Pullman girls had two players in double digits. Rian Clear scored 14 points, and McKenzie McIntosh tallied 12.

Go online at www.dailysunnews.com for results of last Friday’s away match-up against Wapato and last night’s home game against Ellensburg.

The Lady ‘Hounds are home again Saturday against Othello. Tip-off is 5:45 p.m.