Look out Little John

Credit: Grandview High School Drama Club
Learning the art of stage swordplay are “Robin Hood” cast members. The Grandview High School Drama Club will present the play in three evening performances – Dec. 6, 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. at Arthur H. Smith Elementary School, 205 Fir St. Tickets are on sale at the door.
