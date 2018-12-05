Pirates continue to struggle

The Bickleton Pirates suffered their third loss of the season at Touchet on Tuesday night.

The Indians prevailed 53-45.

The leading scorer was Bickleton’s Cesareo Arriaga with 25 points.

Touchet was led by Dominic Preciado with 23.

Arriaga also collected 18 boards and had 3 steals. Christian Arriaga had 4 steals and teammate Michael Gannon tallied 6 rebounds.

The Pirates host Cle Elum-Roslyn on Dec. 10.