Pirates continue to struggle

The Bickleton Pirates suffered their third loss of the season at Touchet on Tuesday night.
The Indians prevailed 53-45.
The leading scorer was Bickleton’s Cesareo Arriaga with 25 points.
Touchet was led by Dominic Preciado with 23.
Arriaga also collected 18 boards and had 3 steals. Christian Arriaga had 4 steals and teammate Michael Gannon tallied 6 rebounds.
The Pirates host Cle Elum-Roslyn on Dec. 10.
