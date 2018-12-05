Public Record

Sunnyside municipal court

Judge John E. Maxwell

November 29

pre-trial Conferences

Miguel Angel Guerrero Aguilar, dob: 8/28/94obstructing a law enforcement officer. Bench warrant. Third degree driving while license suspended. Bench warrant.

Mitigation Hearing

Miguel Angel Guerrero Aguilar, dob: 8/28/94; Operating motor vehicle without insurance. Failed to appear.

arraignments

Nicholas Michael Leyva, dob: 2/20/82; second degree driving while license suspended. Pled not guilty turned over to pre-trial.

Judge Steven Michels

November 29

Pre-trial conferece

Pedro Edwardo Alvarez, dob: 10/4/71; reckless endangerment, six-month stipulation order of compliance.

Eddie Correa, dob: 6/6/92; driving under influence. Amended to first degree negligent driving. 90 days suspended, fined $1,063.55.

Jonathan Moses Garza, dob: 6/4/83; second degree criminal trespass. Dismissed. Third degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed.

Geena Victoria George, dob: 6/14/71; third degree theft. Six-month stipulation order of compliance.

Sandra Erika Gonzalez Duran, dob: 1/19/78; supply liquor/premised to minor. Six-month stipulation order of compliance.

Steven Amaro Gutierrez, dob: 9/3/83; first degree driving while license suspended. Set for jury trial.

Kenneth Charles Hambly III, dob: 1/25/82; operating motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $250.

Angel M. Horta Fuertes, fourth degree assault, third degree malicious mischief. Six-month stipulated order of compliance.

Victor Manuel Lopez Paredes, dob: 9/18/93; fourth degree assault. Six-month stipulated order of compliance.

Glenda Joyce Minjarez, 6/7/66; hit and run unattended vehicle. Six-month stipulation order of compliance.

Benjamin Moreno, dob; 6/16/98; third degree driving while license suspended. Found guilty Sentenced 90/75 days, fined $445.50.

Benjamin Mujica, dob: 6/25/83; disorderly conduct, public nuisance, making false statement to public servant, driving while license suspended, flip license plate violation. Set for jury trial.

Jose Maria Nepamuceno Vera, 8/18/90; reckless endangerment. Six-month stipulation order of compliance.

Joseph Martin Olea, dob: 6/2/93; disorderly conduct, malicious. Bench warrant. First degree criminal trespass. Bench warrant.

Corrine Rodriguez, dob: 1/27/61; third degree theft. Bench warrant.

Jaime Solis, violation of harassment no contact order. Found guilty. Sentenced 364/349 days, fined $388.75.

Jaime Solis, dob: 1/8/75; fourth degree assault. Found guilty, Sentenced 364/349; fined $358.

Pedro Torres Rivera, dob: 7/22/96; third degree driving with license suspended. Amended to second degree no operator license, Fined $550.

Lucero Belen Vargas-Cortez, dob:7/21/88; second degree criminal trespass. Found guilty Sentenced 90/85 days; Fined $345.50. No contact/protection order violation. Bench warrant.

Juan Luis Zuniga Olmedo, dob: 6/24/00; hit and run, unattended vehicle. Six-month stipulation order of compliance.

Mitigation Hearing

Eddie Correa, dob: 6/6/92; failure to stop/yield at intersection. Fined $100.

Jonathan Moses Garza, dob: 6/4/83; operating vehicle without insurance. Fined $250.

Jose Maria Nepamuceno Vera, 8/18/90; no driver’s licenses on persons. Dismissed.

Stipulation order of compliance

Miguel Angel Corona, dob: 1/15/92; second degree criminal trespass; bench warrant.

Kenneth Charles Hambly III, dob: 1/25/82; fourth degree assault. Dismissed.

Agustin Magallon Alvarez, dob: 10/12/87; third degree driving while license suspended, trip permit violations. SOC revoked. Sentenced 90/80 days. Fined $645.50. Use/deliver drug paraphernalia. SOC revoked. Sentenced 90/80 days. Fined $343.

Jason Manzo-Sanchez, dob: 7/6/98; first degree negligent driving. Dismissed. Marijuana possession of less/equal 40 grams. Dismissed. Legend drug-possess no prescription

Joseph Martin Olea, dob: 6/2/93; third degree driving while license suspended. Bench warrant.

Ricardo Valverde, dob: 7/15/90; fourth degree assault. Dismissed.

Modify/Rescind No COntact Order

Angel M. Horta Fuertes, dob:7/14/87; fourth degree assault, third degree malicious mischief. Denied.

Jaime Solis, dob: 1/8/75; fourth degree assault . Denied.

Hearings

SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

november 21

Melvin E. Whalen Jr, dob: 3/28/63; fourth degree domestic violence assault.

Shallise K. Rodriguez, dob: 11/10/93; violation of domestic violence protection order.

Bridget E. Duffy, dob: 8/11/80; second degree criminal trespass.

Luis E. Ramos-Delariva, dob: 3/28/82; first degree assault.

Andrew M. Jimenez, dob:3/30/94; fourth degree domestic violence assault.

november 22

Steven S. Baldonado Jr, dob: 1/6/91; second degree criminal trespass.

November 23

Regina M. Pena, dob: 12/13/76; fourth degree assault, violation of domestic violence protection order, drug paraphernalia violation.

Vanessa M. Brown, dob: 9/12/80; threats to do harm, fourth degree assault.

Simon Fernandez Ramirez, dob: 4/11/66; two counts of first-degree child molestation.

November 24

Miquel Cisneros Alvarez, dob: 8/10/67; driving under influence.

Jose Jimenez-Jimenez, dob: 5/4/89; driving under influence.

Alberto Ayala-Pina, Jr., dob: 11/26/96; assault, violation of domestic violence protection order.

November 25

Ramon Carrasco-Mendoza, dob: 7/9/54; driving under influence.

November 26

Juan C. Gonzalez, dob: 12/23/87; Department of contract.

Michael N. Lopez, dob: 8/3/98; drug paraphernalia violation, possession of marijuana, contributing to delinquency, during under influence, minor; resisting arrest, second degree driving while suspended, third degree driving while license suspended.

Victor M. Lopez Paredes, dob: 9/18/93; violation domestic violence protection order.

November 27

Martin Perez, dob: 7/23/83; fourth degree assault.

Alexander S. Azure, dob: 5/27/87; Sunnyside court commitment.

Mario A. Mata, dob: 10/28/97; driving while license suspended.

Juan J. Padilla, dob: 5/13/86; Sunnyside court commitment.

Kyla M. Brumley, dob: 1/11/91; driving while license suspended.

November 28

Monica M. Goodwin, dob: 5/2/91; Sunnyside court commitment.

November 29

Gabriela Ortega, dob; 5/3/90; agency hold.

Jacob J. Solis, dob: 12/4/90; malicious mischief.

Jose A. Borrego Jr, dob: 5/25/79; violation of domestic violence protection order.

Jesus L. Peralta, dob: 7/23/98; driving under influence.

NOVember 30

Antonio S. Carrazco Jr. dob: 1/29/91; fourth degree assault domestic violence assault.

Jessica L. Varner, dob: 1/10/87; driving while license suspended.

Hector M. Argueta-Sosa, dob: 9/8/84; hit and run, attended.

December 1

Yvette Pedroza, dob: 6/7/78; fourth degree assault.

Joel J. Flores, dob: 7/16/98; fourth degree assault.

Ilario Manjares, dob: 8/19/83/;

second degree assault, department of corrections contract, Sunnyside, Eluding, two counts of harassment, second degree assault.

Maria G. Muniz-Michel, dob: 6/6/90; third degree theft.

Jose A. Linarez-Rivera, dob: 12/7/89; Department of Corrections contract-Sunnyside.

December 2

Ilario Manjares, dob: 8/19/83/;second degree assault, harassment, eluding, offender accountability act.

Roma L. Francis, dob: 1/6/71; knowingly making false statement, Toppenish Police Department.

Jorge L. Calvillo, dob: 2/21/ 73; driving while license suspended; reckless driving.

Shane L. Davis. Dob: 8/19/73; second degree vehicle prowling.

Roberto Roman-Salgado, dob: 5/28/96; failure to stop when requested, driving under influence, reckless driving.

Miquel A. Maldonado, dob: 5/28/96; charges pending.

Sunnyside fire

November 20

Grass fire, on South Fourth Street. Extinguished.

Motor vehicle crash on Saul Road. One transported.

November 21

Motor vehicle accident, No transport.

November 22

Gas leak investigated on East Lincoln Avenue.

Motor vehicle crash on West Riverside. One transported.

November 23

Motor vehicle crash on I-82 W. One transported.

november 24

Lift assist on South Fourth Street.

Motor vehicle crash with injuries. One transported.

Vehicle fire at Milepost 67, I-82.

Motor vehicle crash on Yakima Valley Highway. One transported.

November 25

Lift assist on South Fourth Street.

November 27

Aid call to Fordyce Road, cancelled en route.

Building fire at South Sixth Street. Out on arrival.

Lift assist on South Fourth Street.

November 28

Motor vehicle accident on Loretta Street. No injuries.

December 1

Motor vehicle accident on Loretta Street. No injuries.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

november 27

Robbery on Waneta Road.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Vehicle theft on Ismo Loop.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Code enforced on East South Hill Road.

Traffic stop on North First Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Street at East Jackson Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Harassment on East South Hill Road.

Abandoned vehicle on West Nicolai Avenue.

Traffic hazard on North 16th Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Noise complaint on South 11th Street.

Lost property on McClain Drive.

Burglary on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on South 11th Street.

november 28

Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Death investigation on South 11th Street.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Disorderly on East Warehouse Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Fraud on East Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on South 13th Street.

Non-injury crash on East Riverside Avenue.

Disorderly on South Eighth Street.

Hit-and-run crash on North 16th Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Abandoned vehicle on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Allen Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South 11th Street.

november 29

Suspicious circumstance on North Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Tuttle Road.

Domestic disturbance on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Malicious mischief on East Warehouse Avenue.

Warrant service on South Sixth Street.

Trespassing on East Edison Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on North Sixth Street.

Theft on North Avenue.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Non-injury crash on North Ninth Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Assault on East Edison Avenue.

Theft on South Fourth Street.

Lost property on East Edison Avenue.

Unwanted guest on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Assault on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on Reeves Way.

Driving under the influence on Park Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Newhouse Avenue at Saul Road.

november 30

Suspicious circumstance on Sunset Place.

Domestic disturbance on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service on Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Trespassing on West Nicolai Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Bagley Drive.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Harassment on South 10th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Maple Way.

Parking problem on South 13th Street at East Ida Belle Street.

Theft on East Zillah Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Juvenile problem on South Fourth Street.

Hit-and-run crash on North Sixth Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Utility problem on South 14th Street.

Hit-and-run crash on South Ninth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway.

Hit-and-run crash on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Noise complaint on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assault on Yakima Valley Highway.

Weapon offense on South 13th Street at East Decatur Avenue.

Weapon offense on Fairview Avenue at Victory Way.

DECEMBER 1

Domestic disturbance on Reeves Court.

Trespassing on South Ninth Street.

Non-injury crash on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Disorderly on North 13th Street.

Wanted person on North 13th Street.

Property found on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on South Ninth Street.

Non-injury crash on East Ida Belle Street at South 13th Street.

Theft on Wells Road.

Traffic hazard on South 10th Street.

Parking problem on South Seventh Street.

Domestic disturbance on East Franklin Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South 11th Street at East Decatur Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on West South Hill Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street.

Noise complaint on East Harrison Avenue.

december 2

Noise complaint on South 13th Street.

Traffic stop on 16th Street at Penn Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Wanted person on South Eighth Street.

Intoxication on East Edison Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Carnation Drive.

Noise complaint on Thill Avenue.

Noise complaint on South Ninth Street.

Malicious mischief on South 11th Street.

Malicious mischief on East Decatur Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on Crescent Avenue.

Assault weapon on West South Hill Road.

Theft on East Edison Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on Ismo Loop.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

Missing person on East Franklin Avenue.

Vehicle theft on Park Drive.

Traffic stop on South Lester Road at West Riverside.

Suspicious circumstance on Cascade Way.

Vehicle prowl on South Sixth Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Carnation Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Victory Way.

Domestic disturbance on Cascade Way.

Driving under the influence on Saul Road at East Ida Belle Street.

Domestic disturbance on Kristen Avenue.

december 3

Eluding on Yakima Valley Highway.

Noise complaint on East Harrison Avenue.

Unwanted guest on West South Hill Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South First Street.

GRANDVIEW POLICE

november 21

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Recovered juvenile on West Fifth Street.

Runaway juvenile on Sunset Lane.

Suspicious activity on West Second Street.

Warrant service on West Wine Country Road.

november 22

Suspicious activity on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious activity at East Stover and West Wine Country roads.

Suspicious activity on Wallace Way.

Solicitor on East Wine Country Road.

Drugs on Division Street.

Loitering on East Wine Country Road.

Unsecure premises on Grandridge Road.

Suspicious activity at West Second Street and Avenue G.

Crash on Interstate 82.

Injury crash at Milepost 73, Interstate 82.

november 23

Unsecure premises on Forsell Road.

Suspicious activity on Crescent Drive.

Noise complaint on East Second Street.

Parking problem on West Fourth Street.

Driving under the influence on Carriage Square Drive.

Shots reported fired on Wolfe Lane.

Suspicious activity at Division Street and Munson Lane.

november 24

Lost property on Division Street.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.

Resident complaint on Pleasant Avenue.

Non-injury crash on West Wine Country Road.

november 25

Noise complaint DeAngela Drive.

Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious activity on Wyant Way.

Domestic call at West Bonnieview Road and Opal Avenue.

Suspicious activity on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

Assault on Carriage Square Drive.

Suspicious activity at West Second Street and Avenue G.

Suspicious activity on West Fifth Street.

november 26

Malicious mischief on East Wine Country Road.

Hit-and-run crash on East Wine Country Road.

Hit-and-run crash on West Fifth Street at South Euclid Road.

Shots fired on Nicka Road.

Parking problem on South Euclid Road.

november 27

Public service on Fir Street.

Trespassing on Forsell Road.

Theft on Carriage Square Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street at Avenue G.

Parking problem on Cedar Street.

Parking problem on East Second Street at Elm Street.

Parking problem on Pleasant Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Stassen Way.

Parking problem on Hillcrest Road.

Parking problem on Victoria Circle at Jessica Court.

Wanted person on West King Tull Road.

Wanted person on Park Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Hillcrest Road.

Juvenile problem on Conestoga Way at Klock Road.

Wanted person on Pine Street, Mabton.

Wanted person on Fourth Avenue, Granger.

Traffic hazard on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on Appleway Road.

november 28

Traffic hazard on state Highway 22 at Milepost 29.

november 29

Assault on West Second Street.

Attempt to locate on Jessica Court.

Wanted person on Highland Drive.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

november 30

Suspicious circumstance on Interstate 82 Ramp Eastbound Exit 73, Grandview.

Parking problem on Avenue C.

Parking problem on Pleasant Avenue.

Parking problem on East Fourth Street.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Euclid Road.

Parking problem on West Wine Country Road at Exit 72.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

DECEMBER 1

Suspicious circumstance on East Fourth Street at Birch Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Concord Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Stover Road.

Malicious mischief on Avenue G.

Suspicious circumstance on Division Street.

Theft on Forsell Road.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Olmstead Road.

DECEMBER 2

Driving under the influence on Puterbaugh Road at Forsell Road.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Third Street.

Malicious mischief on West Second Street.

Malicious mischief on East Wine Country Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

DECEMBER 3

Suspicious circumstance on Woodworth Road.

GRANGER POLICE

november 21

Suspicious activity on LaPierre Road.

Crash at Gurley and Thacker roads, Zillah.

november 22

Fraud on F Avenue.

Burglary on East First Street.

november 23

Traffic stop on Main Street.

november 24

Vehicle prowl on Cabernet Street.

Suspicious activity on Beverly Lane.

november 25

Trespassing on E Avenue.

november 26

Court order served on Mentzer Avenue.

november 27

Burglary on Mark Avenue.

november 29

Suspicious circumstance on Matthew Avenue.

NOVEMBER 30

Domestic disturbance on Railroad Avenue.

DECEMBER 1

Burglary on Matthew Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Railroad Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

november 27

Non-injury crash on Jefferson Street.

Domestic disturbance on Eighth Street.

november 28

Burglary on Cedar Street.

Non-injury crash on East Yakima Valley Highway.

PROSSER POLICE

november 16

Malicious mischief on Highland Drive.

Scam reported on Mountain View Drive.

Traffic stop on Wine Country Road.

november 17

Malicious mischief on Lillian Street.

Domestic disturbance Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop on Richards Road at state Highway 22.

Traffic stop on 10th Street at Wine Country Road.

november 18

Traffic stop on Merlot Drive.

Traffic stop Wine Country Road.

november 19

Vehicle prowl on Alexander Court.

Property found on Nell Street.

Vehicle prowl on Alexander Court.

Theft on Prosser Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Sixth Street at Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop on Ninth Street at Wine Country Road.

november 20

Traffic stop on Old Inland Empire Highway at Wamba Road.

Scam reported on Alexander Court.

WAPATO POLICE

november 26

Theft on West First Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West First Street.

november 28

Vehicle prowl on West Third Street.

Theft on West First Street.

Domestic disturbance on East D Street.

november 29

Theft on West Wapato Road.

Hit-and-run crash on West Wapato Road.

Fraud on West Third Street.

Malicious mischief on French Lane.

Unwanted guest on East Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Fifth Street At South Wapato Avenue.

NOVEMBER 30

Hit-and-run crash on South Camas Avenue.

Traffic stop on South Ahtanum Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on North Central Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on South Wapato Avenue.

Vehicle theft on West Second Street.

december 1

Wanted person on East Fourth Street.

Trespassing on East Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Wapato Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South Wapato Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Simcoe Avenue.

december 2

Intoxication on South Wapato Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Fourth Street.

Burglary on South Simcoe Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

november 21

Domestic call on Arrowsmith Road, Sunnyside.

Burglary on North Granger Road, Zillah.

Crash at Gurley and Thacker roads, Zillah.

Crash on Interstate 82, Granger.

november 22

Crash on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.

Traffic hazard on Allen Road, Sunnyside.

Burglary on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Green Valley Road, Mabton.

Noise complaint on Appleway Road, Grandview.

november 23

Traffic hazard on Hickory Road, Grandview.

Livestock incident at Sunnyside Mabton and Alexander roads.

Non-injury crash on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Shots reported fired on SR-22, Mabton.

Abandoned vehicle on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Non-injury crash at East Alexander and North Puterbaugh roads, Grandview.

Suspicious activity on Cody Lane, Sunnyside.

november 24

Hit-and-run crash on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Vehicle theft at Chaffee and Ritche Roads, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on North Puterbaugh Road, Grandview.

Crash at Milepost 48, Interstate 82, Zillah.

Wanted person on Gurley Road, Granger.

Shots reported fired on South County Line Road, Grandview.

Burglary on Beam Road, Granger.

Suspicious activity on Knight Hill Road, Zillah.

Suspicious activity on Linderman Road, Mabton.

Suspicious activity on Woodworth Road, Grandview.

Resident dispute on Liberty Road, Granger.

Suspicious activity on Wendell Phillips Road, Mabton.

november 25

Domestic call on Beckner Alley, Sunnyside.

Burglary on Division Road, Zillah.

Livestock incident on Chase Road, Grandview.

Burglary on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

November 26

Burglary on Gilbert Road, Zillah.

Abandoned vehicle on Midvale Road at Mcgee Road.

Domestic disturbance on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Illegal burning on White Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Roza Drive, Zillah.

Fraud on Chaffee Road, Sunnyside.

Juvenile problem on Wilson Highway, Grandview.

Non-injury crash on Wilson Highway, Grandview.

Unknown crash on Outlook Road at South Nichols Road, Outlook.

november 27

Shots fired on Parker Bridge Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on South Tieton Avenue, Wapato.

Fraud on state Highway 22, Mabton.

Livestock incident on West Woodin Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

november 28

Traffic hazard on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 44 East, Wapato.

Theft on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Injury crash on Roza Drive at Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on Hornby Road at Forsell Road, Grandview.

Traffic hazard on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 67 East, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Assault on Osborne Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on West Wapato Road at Ashue Road, Wapato.

Traffic hazard on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 67 East, Sunnyside.

Fraud on Lateral 1 Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Fort Road at Nukshay Drive, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Skone Way, Wapato.

november 29

Hit-and-run crash on state Highway 241 at Milepost 14, Sunnyside.

Theft on Houghton Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Tuttle Road, Grandview.

Public service on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Burglary on B Street, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Non-injury crash on Morrow Lane, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Gap Road, Outlook.

Shots fired on North Puterbaugh Road at East Alexander, Grandview.

Runaway juvenile on Waneta Road, Grandview.

november 30

Vehicle theft on Blaine Road, Zillah.

Hit-and-run crash on Tear Road at Hornby Road, Grandview.

Livestock incident on Highland Drive at Hawkins Road.

Non-injury crash on Lateral A Road, Wapato.

Theft on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

december 1

Suspicious circumstance on Belma Road, Mabton.

Hit-and-run crash on North Granger Road at Yakima Valley Highway, Granger.

Traffic hazard on North Outlook Road at Hudson Road, Outlook.

Malicious mischief on Cornue Road, Zillah.

Driving under the influence on Lucy Lane at East Zillah Drive, Zillah.

Recovered stolen property on Houghton Road, Zillah.

Resident dispute on Braden Road.

Domestic disturbance on Osborne Road, Wapato

Hit-and-run crash on Sheller Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on North Granger Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Unwanted guest on Braden Road, Sunnyside.

Intoxication on Albro Road, Sunnyside.

Hit-and-run crash on Lateral B Road, Wapato.

december 2

Noise complaint on Beam Road, Granger.

Unwanted guest on South Ahtanum Avenue, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Grandview Pavement Road, Grandview.

Livestock incident on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on Old Prosser Road at Apricot Road, Grandview.

Lost property on North Outlook Road at Outlook Road, Outlook.

Livestock incident on Wilson Highway, Grandview.

Resident complaint on Reeves Road, Outlook.

Non-injury crash on Forsell Road, Grandview.

Unwanted guest on Arms Road, Outlook.

Non-injury crash on Webster Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Kamiakin Avenue, Wapato.

ZILLAH POLICE

november 27

Suspicious circumstance on Zillah West Road.

november 28

Suspicious circumstance on Zillah West Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Fifth Street at Third Avenue.

Noise complaint on Maple Way.

november 29

Juvenile problem on Vialago Parkway.

november 30

Drugs on Chenaur Drive at Sunset Way.

Traffic stop on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Domestic disturbance on Rainier Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Zillah West Road.

december 1

Suspicious circumstance on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Suspicious circumstance on Seventh Street.