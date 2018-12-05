Score Board

BOYS BASKETBALL
Nov. 29
Sunnyside High 49
Walla Walla High 63
-
Grandview High 20
Pullman High 62
-
Granger High 51
Connell High 66
-
Nov. 30
Sunnyside High 58
Kamiakin High 54
-
Grandview High 62
Wapato High 87
-
Granger High 66
Warden High 75
-
Prosser High 68
Ephrata High 65
-
Dec. 1
Bickleton High 53
Prescott High 70
-
Granger High 65
Chelan High 89
-
Prosser High 60
Wapato High 71
-
BOYS SWIMMING
Nov. 29
Sunnyside High 5
-
Grandview High 28
Selah High 108
-
Grandview High 42
East Valley 84
-
Prosser High 69
Selah High 84
-
Prosser High 68
East Valley 57
-
BOYS WRESTLING
Dec. 1
Sunnyside High 158.5 pts
4th place
White River Classic
-
Grandview High 52 pts
13th place
White River Classic
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nov. 29
Sunnyside High 66
Walla Walla High 36
-
Grandview High 56
Pullman High 49
-
Granger High 42
Connell High 38
-
Nov. 30
Sunnyside High 57
Kamiakin High 63
-
Grandview High 61
Wapato High 59
-
Granger High 45
Warden High 52
-
Prosser High 50
Ephrata High 34
-
Dec. 1
Granger High 32
Chelan High 51
-
Prosser High 57
Wapato High 53
-
GIRLS WRESTLING
Dec. 1
Sunnyside High Not provided
Ladycat Kickoff Classic
-
Grandview High 90 points
6th place
Lady Jag Kickoff Invite
-
GIRLS BOWLING
Nov. 27
Sunnyside High 1221
Wenatchee High 1967
Nov. 29
Sunnyside High 1402
Eisenhower High 1972
-
Sunnyside Sun Policy: Statistics and scores will be published once they are officially recorded and provided by the coaches. If the scores are unavailable or have not been provided at the time of publication, it will be noted.
