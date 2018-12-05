Score Board

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nov. 29

Sunnyside High 49

Walla Walla High 63

-

Grandview High 20

Pullman High 62

-

Granger High 51

Connell High 66

-

Nov. 30

Sunnyside High 58

Kamiakin High 54

-

Grandview High 62

Wapato High 87

-

Granger High 66

Warden High 75

-

Prosser High 68

Ephrata High 65

-

Dec. 1

Bickleton High 53

Prescott High 70

-

Granger High 65

Chelan High 89

-

Prosser High 60

Wapato High 71

-

BOYS SWIMMING

Nov. 29

Sunnyside High 5

-

Grandview High 28

Selah High 108

-

Grandview High 42

East Valley 84

-

Prosser High 69

Selah High 84

-

Prosser High 68

East Valley 57

-

BOYS WRESTLING

Dec. 1

Sunnyside High 158.5 pts

4th place

White River Classic

-

Grandview High 52 pts

13th place

White River Classic

-

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nov. 29

Sunnyside High 66

Walla Walla High 36

-

Grandview High 56

Pullman High 49

-

Granger High 42

Connell High 38

-

Nov. 30

Sunnyside High 57

Kamiakin High 63

-

Grandview High 61

Wapato High 59

-

Granger High 45

Warden High 52

-

Prosser High 50

Ephrata High 34

-

Dec. 1

Granger High 32

Chelan High 51

-

Prosser High 57

Wapato High 53

-

GIRLS WRESTLING

Dec. 1

Sunnyside High Not provided

Ladycat Kickoff Classic

-

Grandview High 90 points

6th place

Lady Jag Kickoff Invite

-

GIRLS BOWLING

Nov. 27

Sunnyside High 1221

Wenatchee High 1967

Nov. 29

Sunnyside High 1402

Eisenhower High 1972

-

