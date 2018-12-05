Sharing secrets

Photo by Julia Hart
Evey Condie, 5, shares a secret or two with Mrs. Claus during Saturday morning Cookies with Mrs. Claus at the Sunnyside High School. Thousands of children showed up to decorate cookies, make crafts, and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the event hosted by the FFA chapter and other high school vocational program volunteers.
