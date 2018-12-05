Credit: Sierra Vista Middle School
Sierra Vista Middle School October Student of the Month for October, are, front row left to right: Angel Alvarez, Jazalyn Banda, Abril Carbajal, Esteban DeLaCruz, Isabella Garcia, Monica Garcia, Megan Radosevich, Cain Rodriguez and Candice Velasquez; second row: Luis Gomez, Rylee Gonzalez, Natali Perez, Edwin Puga, Abram Tobias and Esmeralda Walle; back row: Alexis Derby, Andres Garcia, Alexxus Ramos, Christian Razo, John Rendon, Mikaylee Sanchez and Kalab Sullivan. Not pictured are Wendy Corona and Maida Delgado.
Sierra Vista Middle School October Student of the Month
