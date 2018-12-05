Credit: Sun Valley Elementary School
Sun Valley Elementary School November Students of the Month are, front row, left to right: Anahi Garcia-Briones, Jocelyn Alvarado, Yonathan Silva, Omar Hernandez, Karla Romero-Gonzalez and Yuliana Yebras-Garcia; second row: Nataly Estrada-Torres. Oliver Patterson, Nevaeh Valencia-Perez, Alexander Sanchez, Kamilah Fernandez, Alma Ocampo-Garcia and Miguel Villa; third row: Esmeralda Rodriguez-Arreola, Julian Garcia-Beltran, Bellanarie Figueroa-Pulido, Olivia Martinez, Dayra Diaz-Manzo, Demaris Estrada, Genesis Garcia, Edgar Flores-Alonso and Valentin Valencia; fourth row: David Rivera, Alise Gardiner, Exayden Romero, Jesus Valencia, Kamryn Palomarez, Zeruiah Ruez, Andre Bravo, Jarett Weets and Andrew Alvarez; b ack row: Rogelio Ruiz-Lara, Luisangel Canela-Floreano, Cesar Pacheco-Quintano, Jesus Vega, Adrian Rodriguez, Eian Roman, Alan Aguirre-Galeana and Mateo Alcocer-Millian. Not pictured are Kaitlyn Garcia and Adolfo De La Cruz.
Sun Valley Elementary School November Students of the Month
