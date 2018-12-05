Credit: Sun Valley Elementary School
Sun Valley Elementary School October Students of the Month are, front row, left to right: Logan Romero-Ortiz, Madelynn Perez, Noah Loya, Alyssa Guizar, Jesus Santiago-Valle, Jonathan Hernandez-Cortez and Cierra Duarte; second row: Kylie Garza, Kevin Badillo-Gonzalez, Jazlyn Garcia-Alvarez, Acadias Sanchez, Dante Rosales, Aydan Borrego-Almaguer, Alejandra Moren, and Ashley De La Cruz-Barajas; third row: Ayden Martinez-Parra; Cynthia Martinez, London Cruz, Santiago Leon, Sarai Garcia-Tellez, Julian Morales, Melanie Solis and Sofia Valenzuela; fourth row: Marilyn Bustamante, Chloe Newhouse, Addisyn Coder, Jared Jaime, Caden Stamschror, Claribel Mendoza-Mendoza, Josiah Reyes, Linda Gonzalez and Marianne Boogerd; back row: Kataleiah Lopez, Andrea Castilleja-Rodelo, Allan Bernal, Kiara Marquez, Jose Hernandez-Mejia, Diego Orozco, Massiah Gutierrez and Genesis Gonzalez-Rodriguez. Not pictured are Geovani Peralta-Peña, Anayansi Pinon-Ramos, Julian Gonzalez and Julian Silva.
Sun Valley Elementary School October Students of the Month
