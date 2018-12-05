Sunnyside man killed in early morning crash

— One person was declared dead at the scene following a 5:30 a.m. three-vehicle collision on State Route 241 north of town today.

The highway was closed from Milepost 9 to Milepost 25 at the intersection of State Route 24 shortly after the incident. It is now open.

Washington State Patrol reported that Jesus Cohetzaltitla, 24, of Sunnyside was killed when his 1993 Nissan pickup struck the trailer of a 2012 Freightliner semi-truck entering the highway near mile post 14. A third car, also northbound, struck his vehicle.

The semi-truck’s trailer, driven by Rafael L. Verduzco, 34, of Sunnyside, was turning from a private driveway on the east side of SR-241 headed south when Cohetzaltitla’s pickup struck the trailer.

The third vehicle was driven by Randall J. Adkins, 62, of Prosser.

Adkins was injured in the crash and transported to Prosser Memorial Health.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the State Patrol and charges are pending.

(The Sunnyside Sun will provide information as it becomes available.)