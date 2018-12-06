Cocoa and Cookies is Dec. 15

Cocoa and Cookies is planned as a holiday event at the Grandview Museum, 115 W. Wine Country Road, on Dec. 15.
The 1-4 p.m. family holiday event features musical entertainment, displays, refreshments and a visit from Santa.
For more information, contact the Grandview Parks and Recreation Department at 509-882-9219.
