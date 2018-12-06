Jason Michael Espinoza, 36, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 26, 2018, in Seattle.
He was born Jan. 14, 1982, in Sunnyside.
Viewing and visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Homes Chapel in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sunnyside. Burial will be at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to sign Jason’s memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
