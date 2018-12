OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM

Wednesday, December 5 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.

Thursday, December 6 – Potato, sausage and kale soup, tossed salad with cucumbers, pineapple, breadstick, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, December 7 – Roasted pork with onion gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, peaches, coffee, tea or milk.

Monday, December 10 – Meatball marinara sub, capri blend vegetables, green beans, pears, coffee, tea or milk.

Tuesday, December 11 – Clam chowder, half cheese sandwich, carrot raisin salad, fruit cocktail, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Wednesday, December 5 – Pancake and sausage on a stick, orange juice, peach slices, variety milk.

Thursday, December 6 – Apple juice, grapes, power ball doughnut, variety milk.

Friday, December 7 – Strawberry mini pancakes, orange juice, tropical fruit, variety milk.

Monday, December 10 – Waffles, orange juice, peach slices, variety milk.

Tuesday, December 11 – Orange juice, peach slices, banana chocolate chunk bar, variety milk.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, December 5 – Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, tropical fruit, whole wheat roll, variety milk.

Thursday, December 6 – Orange chicken, jicama and carrot sticks, sliced pears, savory rice, variety milk.

Friday, December 7 – Hamburger on a bun, corn, pinto beans, peach slices, variety milk.

Monday, December 10 – Hot dog on a bun, tater tots, cucumber slices, grapes, variety milk.

Tuesday, December 11 – Sloppy Joe on a bun, oven fries, pinto beans, fresh banana, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Wednesday, December 5 – Honey bun, fresh apple slices, juice, variety milk.

Thursday, December 6 – Breakfast burrito, peaches, juice, variety milk.

Friday, December 7 – Egg patty biscuit, juice, variety milk.

Monday, December 10 – French toast, banana, juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, December 11 – Omelet, graham crackers, fruit cup, juice, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, December 5 – Corn dog, baked beans, cauliflower, cherry tomato, fruit, variety milk.

Thursday, December 6 – Ziti, cherry tomatoes, salad, fruit, variety milk.

Friday, December 7 – Hot dog, Doritos, broccoli, cauliflower, fruit, variety milk.

Monday, December 10 – Mandarin chicken, brown rice, egg roll, broccoli slaw, pepper slices, fruit, variety milk.

Tuesday, December 11 – Hamburger, sliced tomatoes, lettuce, fries, fruit, variety milk.

MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Wednesday, December 5 – Egg and cheese slider, juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday, December 6 – Muffin, string cheese, juice, fruit, milk.

Friday, December 7 – Mini pancakes, juice, fruit, milk.

Monday, December 10 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, December 11 – Mini, juice, fruit, milk.

MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, December 5 – Cheeseburger on a whole grain bun with lettuce, baked beans, oranges, juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday, December 6 – Chili with beans, salad with ranch, mini peppers, mixed fruit, cinnamon roll, juice, milk.

Friday, December 7 – Ham and cheese sandwich, lettuce, broccoli with ranch, Dorito chips, snack grapes, juice, fruit, milk.

Monday, December 10 – Chicken burger on a whole grain bun with lettuce, tots, oranges, juice, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, December 11 – Chicken noodle soup, salad with ranch, peaches, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, juice, fruit, milk.

PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, December 5 – Bean burrito, whole kernel corn, cucumbers, strawberry applesauce salsa, variety milk.

Thursday, December 6 – Beef dippers with rice, 3 bean salad, cauliflower, celery, Cuties oranges, variety milk.

Friday, December 7 – Pizza, Romaine salad, carroteenies, sugar snap peas, low fat ranch dressing, pineapple, variety milk.

Monday, December 10 – Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, broccoli, celery, peaches, variety milk.

Tuesday, December 11 – Sloppy Joes with a whole wheat bun, oven baked fries, red bell peppers, chick peas, fruit pouch, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Wednesday, December 5 –Breakfast bar, breakfast on a stick, whole grain maple waffle, fresh assorted fruit, or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Thursday, December 6 – Breakfast bar, breakfast combo ham and cheese, French toast sticks, Strawberry Uncrustable or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Friday, December 7 – Breakfast bar, breakfast combo ham & cheese,. French toast sticks, Strawberry uncrustable fresh Assorted Fruit or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Monday, December 10 –Breakfast bar, breakfast pizza, strawberry mini pancakes, fresh assorted fruit or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, December 11 – Breakfast bar, breakfast burrito, mini bagels with cream cheese or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, December 5 – BBQ meatballs, baked beans, whole grain dinner roll, variety of vegetables, fresh assorted fruit, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Thursday, December 6 – Breaded chicken nuggets, macaroni salad, breadstick, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Friday, December 7 – Nachos with beef and cheese, nacho cheese sauce, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Monday, December 10 – Beef, chicken and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Tuesday, December 11 – Chili con carne, cornbread muffin, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.