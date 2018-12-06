William “Bill” Stott, 79, of Prosser, died Dec. 2, 2018 in Tucson, Ariz.

He was born Sept. 7, 1939, in Albany, N.Y.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the Smith Funeral Home in Grandview. Mass of Christian Burial will be d held at 12 p.m. Dec. 12 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prosser, with burial to follow at East Prosser Cemetery in Prosser.

Those wishing to sign his memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.