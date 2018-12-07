SCORE BOARD

As of Friday, December 7, 2018

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dec. 4

Sunnyside High 68

Hanford 85

-

Sunnyside Christian 71

White Swan 39

-

Bickleton 45

Touchet 53

-

Grandview 43

Ellensburg 74

-

Granger 51

Toppenish 62

-

BOYS WRESTLING

Dec. 5

Sunnyside 40

Moses Lake 21

-

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dec. 4

Sunnyside High 70

Hanford 31

-

Sunnyside Christian 35

White Swan 34

-

Grandview 49

Ellensburg 47

-

Granger 56

Toppenish 44

-

GIRLS WRESTLING

Dec. 5

Sunnyside 41

Moses Lake 12

-

Sunnyside Sun Policy: Statistics and scores will be published once they are officially recorded and provided by the coaches. If the scores are unavailable or have not been provided at the time of publication, it will be noted.

﻿

﻿

