SCORE BOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL
Dec. 4
Sunnyside High 68
Hanford 85
-
Sunnyside Christian 71
White Swan 39
-
Bickleton 45
Touchet 53
-
Grandview 43
Ellensburg 74
-
Granger 51
Toppenish 62
-
BOYS WRESTLING
Dec. 5
Sunnyside 40
Moses Lake 21
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dec. 4
Sunnyside High 70
Hanford 31
-
Sunnyside Christian 35
White Swan 34
-
Grandview 49
Ellensburg 47
-
Granger 56
Toppenish 44
-
GIRLS WRESTLING
Dec. 5
Sunnyside 41
Moses Lake 12
-
Sunnyside Sun Policy: Statistics and scores will be published once they are officially recorded and provided by the coaches. If the scores are unavailable or have not been provided at the time of publication, it will be noted.
