Wise and warm owl

An owl takes refuge from cold temperatures and perches in the eve of a roof on the 900 block of Decatur Avenue in Sunnyside. Readers are encouraged to submit a community interest photo with caption information for possible use online and in the weekly publication. Click here to submit a photo.
