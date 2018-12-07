Photo by Patrick Shelby
WREATH OF REMEMBRANCE – American Legion Post No. 73 member Larry Helberg carries out the honor of commemorating the 2,403 Americans who perished at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 during a program at the Jerry Taylor Veterans Plaza on Friday.
