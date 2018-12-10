David W. Stevens, 55, of Sunnyside, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in Sunnyside.

He was born on Aug. 22, 1963, in Sunnyside, the son of Donna J. (Leonard) and Clarence M. Stevens. David received his education in Sunnyside. While in high school he participated in three sports, baseball, football and wrestling. David excelled in wrestling having earned his way to the state competition all three years.

Following graduating from high school, David began his working career at Simpson Plastic in Sunnyside, for 10 years, later worked for Wapato School District as a bus driver and custodian. He was currently employed by the Yakima Tribal Housing Authority.

He cherished his family, enjoyed golfing, fishing, smoking fish to share with his co-workers and a little gambling.

David was an enrolled member of the Miami Oklahoma Tribe.



He is survived by two children, Septa Stevens of Missoula, Mont., and David Stevens of Sunnyside, two brothers Don Stevens of Sunnyside, and Doug Stevens (Kim) of Grandview and one aunt, Frances Sonners of Sunnyside.

David is preceded in death by his parents, Donna and Clarence Stevens, one brother Mike Stevens.

Graveside inurnment service will be held on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, WA. with a reception to follow at the First Baptist Church in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign David’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com



Memorials can be made to the Sunnyside Fire Department Paramedic Unit.

The Stevens Family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to David’s co-workers, for the many years of friendship, love and laughter you brought to their brother.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.