Granger wins annual Tony Saldivar Iron Man

— One of the premier tournaments in the region, the Tony Saldivar Iron Man hosted by the Spartans, started with a few glitches, but ended in the host team claiming the title.

Granger scored 258.5 points with eight first-place medalists at 106, 113, 120, 126, 145, 152, 160 and 220 pounds.

In the first round of action, the matches were halted as the Track Wrestling system went offline.

According to Athletic Director Dave Pearson, the system was down across the U.S. due to a server malfunction.

The staff at the high school scrambled to get the school’s scoreboards up and running to resume the tournament.

“This is the first time we’ve used them,” Spartans coach Richard Sanchez said.

After a nearly 1-hour delay, the action on the mats was underway.

Zillah was second with 203 points, Sunnyside’s JV wrestlers garnered fourth place with a combined 122.5 points, Prosser was seventh with 102.5 points, Grandview finished 10th with 64 points, and Mabton scored 26 points for 15th.

106

Oscar Alvarez (3-0) of the Spartans placed first.

In the first round, he received a bye; he won the second round by fall in 44 seconds over Jesus Alejandre of the Leopards.

In the semifinal, Alvarez pinned Zillah’s Hudson Garcia in 5:45, moving into the championship bout to win a 5-1 decision over Joel Godina of Toppenish.

Prosser’s Diego Contreras (6-4) placed fourth in the 10-pound weight class, and Zillah had four competitors in the same weight class with Garcia medaling the highest — third place.

113

Jeremiah Salcedo of Granger claimed first place at 113 pounds.

He had a bye in the first round and won by major decision (12-0) against Jorge Bazan of Toppenish in the quarterfinal.

In the semifinal, Salcedo won another major decision over Jeremy Ward of Newport, 10-0.

The Spartans grappler won the championship round with a pin in 3:26 against Michael Michel of the Grizzlies.

It was the only match lost by Michel, who claimed runner-up honors with a 2-1 record on the day.

Zillah’s Christopher Marquez medaled in sixth with a 2-2 record in the 113-pound classification.

120

The Spartans’ Abel Nava will likely find his toughest competitor for the season at 120 pounds is Nate Mendoza of the nearby Leopards.

Nava had to defeat Mendoza for the title Saturday and did so via technical fall (15-0 in 4:38), leaving the senior grappler with second place honors.

To get there, Nava had a bye in the first round, pinned Prosser’s Angel Martines in 2:36 in the quarterfinal, and pinned Damian Monreal of the Greyhounds in 5:33 in the semi-final round.

Monreal was a third-place medalist for Grandview in the 120-pound weight class, and Joziah Rodriguez finished the day with fourth place for the Grizzlies.

The champion at 126 pounds was Granger’s LJ Castro.

He won the first round by fall over Dawson Husted of Zillah. The time was unavailable.

In the quarterfinal, Castro won an 18-4 decision over Michael Wehnes of Highland, advancing into the semi-final round against Cirilo Garcai of East Valley (Yakima).

The Spartans’ grappler prevailed, pinning the Red Devil in 3:21.

For the championship, Castro defeated Santiago Contreras of the Mustangs by a 16-10 decision.

Contreras was 7-3 to earn second, Jesus Sanchez of the Greyhounds claimed third with a 7-3 record and Husted placed fifth, having lost his only match to Castro.

Also medaling for the Spartans in the 126-pound weight class was Ricky Cisneros, who was sixth.

132

Emmanuel Troncosco of Zillah claimed the highest medal from among the area teams in second place at 132 pounds. He finished 3-1, whereas the only other medalist from among the local teams was Granger’s Ramiro Jimenez.

The Spartans’ grappler finished fifth with a 4-1 record, having lost his first-round match.

138

Joel Coronel of the Leopards claimed the 138-pound championship with a 4-0 record.

He won the first match by fall over Adam Zamora of Omak, and advanced to the quarterfinal against Ken Cisneros of Highland.

Coronel came out on top via technical fall (15-0 in 2:35.

In the semifinal, the Leopards’ competitor won by injury default over Jesse Manajarez of Granger.

In the championship bout, he pinned Sunnyside’s Jaden Villalobos in 2:40.

Villalobos claimed runner-up honors with a 3-1 record, Manjarrez was fourth with a 2-2 record, and Mabton’s George Trujillo finished with a fifth-place medal and 4-1 record. Grandview’s David Saunders claimed sixth with a 7-4 record.

145

Granger’s Isaac Guillen was the 145-pound champion. He pinned Gunnar Balzer of Cascade, won an 18-1 technical fall over Zillah’s Cruz Hernandez, defeated Nate Allen of Newport via an 8-5 decision and moved into the championship bout against Leonardo Avalos of the Grizzlies.

The round lasted 4:39 before Guillen pinned Avalos, who medaled in second.

Kade Merrick of the Mustangs finished fourth with a 3-2 record.

152

At 152 pounds, Juan Arteaga earned the championship title for the Spartans.

He had a bye in the first round, and dispatched Joseph Wall of Cascade via pin in 1:11 in the quarterfinal round.

In the semifinals, Jorge Uribe of Prosser lost a 6-3 decision to Arteaga.

The Spartans grappler won a sudden victory-1 against Keith Thompson of Forks (3-1) in the championship bout.

Prosser’s Jorge Uribe was the only other area medalist, in fourth place with a 5-4 record.

160

Franky Almaguer of the Spartans claimed the championship in the 160-pound weight class, having defeated all four of his opponents.

He pinned Hayden Queen of Forks and Eisenhower’s Jacob Sartain (1:21).

In the quarterfinal, Almaguer defeated Kord Tuttle of the Mustangs via technical fall (19-4 in 3:35).

In the championship match, he pinned rival Quinton Rogers-Burgett of the Leopards in 1:00.

Rogers-Burgett was the runner-up, Tuttle placed third and Zillah’s Edgar Rojas was sixth.

170

Omak’s Navarro Nanpuy won the 170-pound title after pinning second-place medalist Jose Campos (2-1) of Granger in 1:24.

Third place honors went to Logan Candanoza of the Mustangs (6-3).

182

Zillah’s Tristan de Ochoa earned the highest placing among the Lower Yakima Valley grapplers at 182 pounds.

He lost the championship bout to Jed Cupp of Newport via pin in 3:18. Ochoa finished 2-1 on the day.

Teammate Elijah Rodriguez medaled in fifth with a 3-1 record.

195

Another of the Leopards claimed runner-up honors in the 195-pound weight class, Fermin Martinez (2-1).

The other area teams did not have any competitors medal in the same weight class.

220

Granger’s heaviest competitor was Gage Cook at 220 pounds. He won the championship with a bye, a pin over Cascade’s Cameron Barnes in 35 seconds, a pin over Grandview’s Isaac Galindo in 44 seconds and a 4-1 decision against Tristan Pisani of Forks.

Galindo was third with a 3-1 record, and Jaylen Navarro of the Grizzlies medaled in fifth.

285

At 285 pounds, the best showing from area schools was Mabton’s Jesus Mata. He was third with a 3-1 record.

In fourth was Zillah’s Cristobal Alejandre, and Alexis Alvarado of Sunnyside placed sixth.