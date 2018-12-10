Retirement party set for Don Day

SUNNYSIDE — The public is invited to attend a reception to be held for retiring city manager Don Day at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall. 818 E. Edison Ave.
Day, who has served at the city’s top administrator for the past five years, is retiring to New Mexico, along with his wife, Brenda, to be closer to family.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment