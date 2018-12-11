Bickleton wins first game

— The Pirates won their first game of the season on Monday, defeating Cle Elum-Roslyn 66-51.

They also played last Friday and lost 42-67 against the Zillah JV.

Against the Warriors, Cesareo Arriaga tallied a game high 17 points, teammate Dakota Riggs tallied 15 and Christian Arriaga tossed in 14 points.

Cesareo Arriaga also collected 14 boards for a double-double, 5 steals and 3 assists.

Michael Gannon snatched the ball from the boards 10 times, provided 3 assists and collected 4 steals, while Christian Arriaga had 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Pirates host Klickitat-Glenwood this Friday.