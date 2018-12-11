Clinic hosting citizenship classes

TOPPENISH — A citizenship class, “New Citizens, Creamos Comunidad,” is being offered in the Lower Valley.

Orientation for the classes is Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic conference center at Toppenish Medical-Dental Clinic, 514 W. First Ave., at 5:30 p.m.

The cost to register for this class is $30 and will begin in January.

For more information, call 509-865-1804 or email SafehavenCC@YVFWC.org

Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic is teaming with area organizations including Northwest Community Action Center, Nuestra Casa, Washington State Labor Council, La Casa Hogar and Sharehouse to offer this class.

