Greyhounds win two

— The Greyhounds boys basketball team won both its weekend games.

On Friday, the team traveled to Quincy and defeated the Jackrabbits 70-26.

Grandview pulled ahead 16-5 in the first quarter, kept the momentum for a 20-7 scoring run, outscored the host team 19-14 in the third stanza and finished the game without allowing Quincy a single basket (15-0).

The leading scorer for the Greyhounds was Nicky Gutierrez with 17 points. Teammate Christian Trevino tallied 10.

Saturday’s home game against Othello ended in a 76-46 win.

The Greyhounds outscored the Huskies 20-7 and 20-8 in the first and second quarters, respectively. They had a 19-12 and 17-19 third and fourth-quarter showing.

Ferrell Medina led Grandview with 22 points, and Nate Garza tacked on 11 points.

Othello’s leading scorer was Jonathan Garza with 20 points.