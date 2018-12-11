Greyhounds win two

GRANDVIEW — The Greyhounds boys basketball team won both its weekend games.
On Friday, the team traveled to Quincy and defeated the Jackrabbits 70-26.
Grandview pulled ahead 16-5 in the first quarter, kept the momentum for a 20-7 scoring run, outscored the host team 19-14 in the third stanza and finished the game without allowing Quincy a single basket (15-0).
The leading scorer for the Greyhounds was Nicky Gutierrez with 17 points. Teammate Christian Trevino tallied 10.
Saturday’s home game against Othello ended in a 76-46 win.
The Greyhounds outscored the Huskies 20-7 and 20-8 in the first and second quarters, respectively. They had a 19-12 and 17-19 third and fourth-quarter showing.
Ferrell Medina led Grandview with 22 points, and Nate Garza tacked on 11 points.
Othello’s leading scorer was Jonathan Garza with 20 points.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment